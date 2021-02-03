50 Years Ago
The Hampshire Trojans downed W.V.S.D. by the score of 67 to 43. Senior, Tom Stump and junior, Brian Swisher, led the Trojans in scoring with 21 and 17 points. Larry Fuller contributed 8 points and was the assist leader with 5.
Mike Edwards dropped in 7 points before leaving the game on personal fould. James Ennis led all scorers with 26 points.
40 Years Ago
A Boy Scout Swim Meet was held recently at the W. Va. School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney. The event was hosted by the Tri-Valley District Activites Committee under the direction of Jack Vorbach, Romney. Competition was held in 3 ability groups: Non-Swimmer, Beginner, and Swimmer with 8 separate events in each group.
Following the competition gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each ability group.
30 Years Ago
John Kruk’s All Star Basketball Team will be at Hampshire high tonight (Wednesday) to play a school faculty team at 7:45 p.m. Kruk is an outfielder/1st baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies and is well-known for his timely hitting. He was traded to the Phillies from San Diego in 1989 and pounded out a .331 batting average for his new club the rest of that season. His hot hitting continued in 1990 as he averaged .291 with 7 home runs and 67 RBI’s.
After signing in 1981 following an outstanding career at Keyser High School and Potomac State College, Kruk made the major leagues for good with the Padres in 1987. Kruk will be on hand at Hampshire from 6:30 to 7:30 to sign autographs.
20 Years Ago
Class AA teams seemed to have Hampshire’s number last week as both Frankfort and Petersburg stole wins from the visiting Trojans. Last Thursday, the Trojans attempted to rebound from a heart-wrenching loss at Petersburg 2 days prior.
However, the Frankfort Falcons had other intentions. The home team dominated the boards and the interior to come away with a 65-55 win over the Hampshire club. “They did a good job at taking away what we do best. I thought we could hurt them inside and on the boards, but we didn’t,” explained Hampshire head coach Larry See.
10 Years Ago
The Harlem Super Stars are rolling into Hampshire County for the 3rd straight year to deliver a dose of comedy basketball on a cold winter night.
The traveling team will play a squad of Hampshire teachers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the HHS gym. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door.
Proceeds will benefit the high school athletics program. “We’re looking forward to it,” Athletic Director Erino Leone said. “We had a great deal of fun last year.”
The Superstars include 7-footer Ricky Lopes, who has been in the entertainment basketball business for a decade, 6-foot-9 Chris “Super Chicken” Turnquist and 6-6 Kevin “Showboat” Jackson. ο
