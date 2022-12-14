There are days on the calendar that get me pumped every year. Saturday was one of those days. Christmas lights, 4 sports events, live nativity and a parade. What more could I want living in a small town like Romney?
My day started off with a little hesitation, I wasn’t sure what to wear for the parade. I stopped in Helping Hands and purchased a green Santa tie (with flashing lights included). I had a collared shirt that matched my tie and a comfortable jacket to wear over the top. My upper half was good to go.
My problem involved my lower half, specifically my legs.
As many sports fans know, 99 percent of the time, I have a pair of shorts wrapped around my legs.
I wear shorts because it’s practical. I’m in and out of boiling hot gyms on a daily basis. In the office I work with all women. Needless to say, the thermostat is cranked to the max.
As a northerner who grew up on a hockey rink, I am fond of the cold. No bugs, no sweating, no problem.
If I wore long pants to an event like the Keyser Kiwanis Wrestling Classic, I would be dripping with sweat and my clothes would be soaked (gross, I know).
So shorts are the preferred choice.
But with a festive occasion like marching in the parade while escorting royalty (Lady Pooch in her Santa gear) Saturday called for me to wear unusual attire – pants.
I hate pants. They are uncomfortable and constricting. Plus, they look uncool.
I had to dig to the back of my closet to find a pair of pants that might actually fit. After trying on khakis and trousers from years ago, I found an old pair of tan pants that fit snugly.
After gelling my hair and lacing my shoes I loaded up the car and headed towards town.
I arrived at the Hampshire Review about an hour before the parade started. I dressed up Lady Pooch in her finest attire, and then my wife joined me to explore the festivities taking place around town square.
Little did I know my pants would receive a flurry of remarks.
“I didn’t know you owned pants,” commented a Hampshire resident as I arrived at the Christkindl Market.
While touring the Festival of Trees another hilarious remark was hurled in my direction.
“Hey Nick, I’ve never seen you wear pants,” said a mother of a Hampshire athlete.
I had to laugh when I explained to my wife, “she doesn’t mean it like THAT!”
But the fun didn’t end there. When I lined up for the parade, a player on the basketball team bellowed, “Nick, this is the 1st time I’ve seen you wear pants.”
I shook my head and replied with a chuckle, “that sounded terrible.”
After the parade started I turned the corner on Main Street and an onlooker yelled out, “Congratulations Nick!”
“Thanks,” I replied. “I’m finally wearing pants.”
“No, congrats on your marriage, not your pants,” he responded.
Oh, the joys of confusion. I had to laugh.
Luckily for everyone, you won’t see me wearing pants again until 2023. o
