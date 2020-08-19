Listen, I get it. I am a sports fan. No one wants to postpone or cancel a season, trust me.
I want the kids to take to the playing fields and show off their talents. I want them to have the opportunity to grow into leaders and learn the lessons sports teach us.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still surging in the United States, I strongly feel the best thing to do right now is postpone the start of high school sports in West Virginia.
While the pandemic hasn’t been as strong here in Hampshire County as it has been in other places in the state and in the country, I just feel it is best to err on the side of caution at this juncture.
Lives are at stake here, and no matter what side of the “is this real or fake” issue you fall on, I am sure we can all agree on one thing. We don’t want to see lives lost no matter the situation.
In recent months, the economy has been shuttered and re-opened. Limits have fluctuated as to how many people can gather at one time in outdoors settings.
Practices were started, and then were abruptly shut down as student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Practices then resumed.
There is just too much at stake here, hence that is why we seem to be on a rollercoaster with the ever-changing directives from leadership.
I know we all want to be out there Friday nights at Rannells Field cheering on the Trojans just as much as we want to be at soccer games, cross country events and eventually basketball and wrestling matches every night games are scheduled.
The unique and scary thing about COVID-19 is it affects each person differently. Some people only get mild symptoms, while it has been fatal for others.
If high school sports were to proceed as usual, there are far too many questions that can be posed in regards to health and safety that do not have concrete answers.
This is why we can’t green light high school sports at this juncture.
The virus could spread through a team like wildfire, and then the kids would be taking that virus home where it could spread to other family members.
Once it starts spreading the virus could potentially infect someone with an underlying condition and could cause serious issues for that person.
But, here are some things to consider.
How would facilities be sanitized after each use? How do you sanitize a football field? How would you sanitize playing equipment after each use?
What if a player is injured and needs medical attention at a medical facility?
How would the school and the hospital handle that issue in a timely, effective manner to ensure the player receives the required treatment?
What about liability concerns?
There is too much at stake here to continue on as if everything is OK.
Until there is a vaccine or a way to prevent the spread of this sickness or it just plain dies off, I am afraid we are going to have to shy away from large gatherings. Like it or not. o
