HHS reestablishes dominance with a win over East Hardy
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans opened the 2020 campaign with a win at home on Sept. 3 against the Frankfort Falcons. Hampshire had to wait 26 days for another chance to play in the friendly confines of HHS.
Hampshire walked into the gym on Tuesday night with a (3-5) record and looked to turn things around against a frisky East Hardy club. So far this season, there have been several hiccups on the court, and that was apparent in set 1 against the Cougars. Hampshire jumped out to a 22-12 lead and appeared ready to easily win match 1. Not so.
East Hardy battled back and rattled off 10 consecutive points before falling short (25-23).
Although Hampshire took game 1, the inability to halt long dry spells is cause for concern.
“I believe that due to the large lead we let our guard down assuming that we had that game wrapped up,” said Coach Megan Fuller. “Our struggling passing does not allow us to ever feel that way regardless of who we are playing or what the score is. We also had several unforced hitting errors that helped turn the tide of that game.” With the glitch out of the way, the Trojans returned to form in the 2nd match winning (25-18).
It was evident in set 2 that Hampshire is still trying to figure out the optimum rotation. Coach Fuller went into fine detail about the process of finding the right fit.
“There is a serve receive rotation that is built around norms of volleyball and which positions ‘should’ be the best pass receivers on the court,” said Fuller.
“That has worked for us in the past for the most part, however, this year we have a player or two that don’t fit that mold. We have been working to modify our serve receive to incorporate the players we feel have the best passing. It is still new and a work in process but we are hoping that we see an increase in the consistency of our offensive serve receive production. The only issue is that it is not uniform regardless of the personnel on the floor. If we switch out players it may affect how we set up in serve receive which is not normally the case.” The rotation worked in set 3 as Hampshire looked completely in control, winning (25-16). The 3-0 sweep improved their overall record to (4-5).
Senior Lainee Selan displayed her skillset, leading the team with 12 service points and 19 assists. Selan also racked up 2 aces, 1 dig and 1 kill.
“Lainee had a productive night against East Hardy and has been working hard to serve aggressively and mix up our offensive attack,” Fuller said.
Senior standout Renee Killough led Hampshire with 9 kills, 5 blocks and 3 aces. Junior Emi Smith tied Selan with the team lead in service points with 12 and tied Killough for the team lead in aces with 3. The versatile Smith also tied Madison Mathias and Callie Simmons for the team lead in digs with 3.
The East Hardy game was used to get the Trojans back on track, and this week Hampshire has a big match against sectional rival Washington to secure home court for the 1st round of sectionals (assuming the Trojans finish with the 2nd seed). Hampshire still has a chance to host the sectional championship if they beat Jefferson the next time the 2 teams face on the hardwood.
Hampshire’s next game is against Washington tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 7, starting at 7:15 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, Hampshire will host East Hardy and Frankfort in a tri-match starting at 1 p.m. o
