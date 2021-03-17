Trojans hold off feisty Golden Tornado 40-39
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Senior PG Lainee Selan had a total of 0 points heading into the final minutes of the game. It was a back-and-forth slugfest from the start and the score was 39-38 in favor of the visiting Golden Tornado.
As seconds ticked off the clock, Selan found her way to the basket, fighting off a physical Keyser defense, then tossed up a shot that kissed off the glass and went in to give Hampshire a 40-39 lead and eventually the win.
“Knowing my role on the team, I’m typically an assist / rebound type of person, but I just skyrocketed and it was the best feeling ever,” a jubilant Selan stated after the game.
“It felt amazing, we just beat a really good team.”
No surprise, it was a physical game between these 2 gritty rivals. Keyser held the lead 12-9 after the 1st quarter, then the Trojans fought back and took a 6 point lead into the half 24-18.
The Golden Tornado’s stingy defense held Hampshire scoreless for over 5 minutes to start the 2nd half, seizing a 29-28 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
Four lead changes and 8 minutes later, the Trojans knocked off Keyser for the 1st time since Jan. 26, 2017 when HHS won 54-42.
“We came into this season knowing there were a couple of teams we would really like to beat,” said head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“It’s been a while since we have taken down both Keyser and Frankfort and I am really proud of my team for gutting that one out.”
In fact, 2017 marks the same year that Hampshire knocked off both teams from Mineral County in the same season.
“The game was really back and forth but I feel like the difference was that we won the defensive battle,” said Buckley.
Hannah Ault led the Trojans with 11 points while senior Gracie Fields did all her damage in the 1st half tallying 10 points.
The bigs down low did dirty work as Liz Pryor finished with 6 points and Ellen Keaton scored 4.
MJ Cook finished with 4 points, Jadyn Judy 3 and Lainee Selan with 2.
Keyser’s Madi Broadwater led all scorers with 15 while Kaili Crowl finished with 8.
The win improved Hampshire’s record to 5-1 on the season.
Hampshire 34 Petersburg 63
Kym Minnich led the Vikings with 20 points while Jenna Burgess finished with 10 points. Gracie Fields led Hampshire with 13 points while Jadyn Judy scored 8 points and Ellen Keaton tallied 6. The Trojans dropped to 4-1 on the season.
Hampshire 62 Moorefield 37
The Trojans won their 4th game in a row last week behind an offensive outburst led by Gracie Fields with 19. Liz Pryor posted her 1st career double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ellen Keaton also finished with double-digit points scoring 12. o
