The Expressions gymnastics team opened their competitive season on Jan. 30th by meeting W.Va. Olympic legend and the first woman to be on a Wheaties box, Mary Lou Retton and her daughter, former LSU gymnast, McKenna Kelley.
The gymnasts traveled to Richmond, Va. to compete in the Forever our Legacy gymnastics meet, which the pair hosts to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and mental health resources.
Retton and Kelley were on the floor, cheering on all the gymnasts and handing well wishes and congratulations throughout the event. The girls also had an opportunity to take pictures and get autographs afterwards.
Competing this year on Xcel bronze is Gracelyn Jones, Savanna Lawrence, Laila Massey, and Myah Preiss. Gracelyn competed in the Jr. B age division and placed 6th on bars and beam with 8.725 and 8.55. She also placed 7th on floor with a score of 9.1.
Savanna competed in the Child A division taking 6th place on beam and floor with scores of 8.7 and 9.05. She also placed 5th overall with a 35.025. Laila Massey was in the Child B age group and brought home 2nd on bars with a 9.05 and 3rd on beam with an 8.875.
She placed 3rd overall with a total score of 35.475. Myah was competing in the Child D age division. She placed 4th on vault with a 9.05 and 3rd on bars with a 9.275.
She brought home 4th all around with a 36.1. The bronze team also brought home a 6th place team banner. Also on the Xcel bronze team this year, but not competing is Haedi Morgret and Callie Bensenhaver.
The Xcel silver team is made up of Kaylee Bidinger, Khloe Hoffman, Kaylin Moreland, and Alexia Pyles.
Kaylee competed in the Child A age division and scored a 6th place medal on vault with a 9.0 and a 4th place medal on bars with a 9.3.
She finished 7th all around with a 35.1. Kaylin, in the child A age division, earned a silver medal on vault with a 9.325 and a 4th place medal on floor with a 9.05.
She finished 5th overall with a 35.675. Alexia competed in the Child B age group and placed 5th on bars with a 9.05.
She also earned an 8.925 on floor and finished up in 8th place with a 34.7 all around. Khloe wasn’t able to compete at this meet, but will be back for the next one.
The Expressions Xcel gold team has 5 gymnasts competing this year, Hailey Cunningham, Izabelle Dow, Makinley Shaffer, Mackenzie Shaffer, and Ava Potocki. In the Jr. B division, Hailey placed 7th on vault with an 8.375 and earned an 8.9 on floor. She finished 9th in the all around with a 32.55.
Izabelle, also in the Jr. B age division, placed 6th on bars with an 8.45 and earned an 8.5 on floor. She finished 7th all around with a 33.05.
Makinley was in the Jr. C age division and earned a bronze on vault with an 8.75 and a 4th place medal on beam with an 8.55. She ended her meet in 9th place with a 33.675.
Mackenzie competed in the Sr. B age division and brought home gold on bars with a 9.15 and gold on floor with a 9.5. She finished with a silver medal and a 36.45.
Ava was unable to compete at this meet, but will be attending the next meet. The Expressions gymnasts will be competing Valentine’s weekend at the Amore Classic in Frederick, Md. o
