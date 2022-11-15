SUNRISE SUMMIT – A former Hampshire High wrestler has stepped up to take the reins of the Trojan wrestling program after the abrupt departure of coach Wes Heavener, who served 1-year in that role.
Kam Ludwig, a recent graduate of West Virginia University, is a full-time substitute at Hampshire High and upon learning that the wrestling program was in danger of folding without a viable head coach in place, Ludwig tossed his hat in the ring.
“They were going to potentially cancel the program if they couldn’t find a coach,” explained Ludwig.
“Wrestling is something I did in high school and something I love. So if nobody else was going to take the job, I was the next man up.”
Admittedly, Ludwig finds himself in unfamiliar territory with the whistle in his hand, but luckily he is familiar with Trojan wrestling and the standard of excellence set forth by former head coach Ed Hardinger who spent 12 years in charge of the program.
“I wrestled 2 years for Hampshire,” said Ludwig about his time at HHS.
“I fractured my spine then I had to medically retire, which was disappointing.”
A fractured spine might have prevented Ludwig from performing on the mat, but it certainly doesn’t prevent him from coaching a sport he loves.
One of the bright spots on the 1st day of practice was the number of kids who showed up to practice.
“We have 14 kids that showed up today,” said Ludwig.
“I think it’s going to grow slight- ly more and I’m going to keep recruiting every day. We have 3 and a half months, so I’m hoping to grow it from here.”
The Trojans will have help from former coach Ed Hardinger who will be volunteering his time throughout the 2022-23 season.
Ludwig learned most of his wrestling know-how from Hardinger and admits the former coach is a wealth of knowledge.
“He is a great learning resource for me,” said Ludwig.
Monday was the 1st official practice for the grapplers and Ludwig had the kids focused on the basics.
“Wrestling is one of those sports where minor mistakes will cost you an entire match,” said Ludwig.
“This 1st week we are just going to pound out our fundamentals.”
