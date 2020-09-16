Spring Mills QB Keon Padmore-Johnson scored 7 touchdowns as the Cardinals crushed Hampshire 55-7
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Spring Mills senior QB Keon Padmore-Johnson looked like a fighter pilot from Top Gun on Friday night leading his Cardinal arsenal to 526 yards of total offense. Individually, Padmore-Johnson had 7 touchdowns (3 rushing, 4 passing) with 10 rushes for 118 yards and going 14 for 16 for 328 yards through the air.
The Trojan defense tried but simply couldn’t slow down the shifty QB as Padmore-Johnson juked his way around Trojan defenders all night.
“Let’s be honest, the Spring Mills QB we just faced could be one of the more dynamic kids in the entire state,” said Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
“He is going to make a lot of teams wonder about their tackling drills.”
It didn’t take long for Padmore-Johnson and his Cardinals to take flight as he accounted for 5 touchdowns in the 1st quarter to give Spring Mills a 34-0 lead after the first stanza.
Although the Trojans trailed by 5 touchdowns, they refused to roll over and play dead as senior WR Trevor Sardo made a terrific catch on a screen pass from QB Alex Hott and scampered 35-yards into the endzone to give Hampshire their 1st touchdown of the season.
“We like the screen concepts,” said Coach Rule.
“We have multiple screens in our playbook and when executed correctly, we could score on them just about every play. Just so happened, our slot receiver made a great block on the corner just like how we coach it and practice it and then we had 2 offensive linemen out in front leading the cavalry.”
The Trojans tacked on an extra point as Christian Hicks booted the PAT to make the score 34-7.
Overall Trevor Sardo had a solid game catching the pigskin, pulling down 8 passes for 124 yards and 1 touchdown. Christian Hicks accounted for 6 catches and 50 yards.
The passing game was one of the bright spots for Hampshire accounting for 191 yards of offense. Alex Hott went 9 for 23 with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while Tra Bryson was 6 for 12 for 69 yards and 2 interceptions.
Coach Rule commented on the improvement in the passing attack.
“I like the fact that we will continue getting better,” said Rule. “Film study has went very well this week and I’m making our QBs tell me what they see Pre and Post snap and we are learning still. We have several dropped balls too so when you factor those in, it is exciting to know what the future holds when we are catching the passes we are dropping now and our QBs are learning how to read much better.”
While the passing attack improved against the Cardinals, the rushing game still needs improvement as the Trojans rushed for 49 yards on 23 carries. Alex Pritts was the leading rusher with 42 yards on 12 carries and Tra Bryson had 4 rushes for 26 yards.
Another area the Trojans will need to clean up is the penalties. Hampshire was penalized 119 yards on 8 different infractions.
Looking ahead to Friday night is a very winnable game against Buckhannon-Upshur (1-1). The Buccaneers lost their opening game of the season 42-0 to Ripley then managed to squeak by Philip Barbour 19-10 last week for their 1st win on the season.
Last year, the Bucs finished (1-9) with their lone victory coming against Philip Barbour.
Coach Rule explained what to expect from Buck-Up.
“They like to try and spread you out just like we do. Inside Zone, Outside Zone, they even throw a wrinkle in there and line up with an unbalanced set and run the toss at you and make you defend the entire field as well as small space with lots of bodies. Defensively they run a 3-3 stack and they bring pressure every play. What our kids have to understand is that they are simply accounting for a 4th DL with each blitz as well as a 2nd blitzer which would be just like a normal LB blitz. We have to keep our heads up on the Offensive Line and know where the pressure is coming from and our QBs must keep their eyes scanning as well to make their adjustments.”
The key to beating the Bucs will be taking care of the football Coach Rule commented and being able to catch the football. He also noted the need to institute the ground game.
“We need to establish our run game as well,” said Rule.
“We haven’t ran the ball well because we get complacent in practice and then game time comes around and bodies are moving around and guys are more physical than what we see during the week. We just need to come out and play with pride, passion, and confidence and everything will take care of itself.”
The Bucs have a narrow 3-2 all-time series lead having won the last 3 games in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. o
