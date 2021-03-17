SHORT GAP - With Hampshire’s top wrestler quarantined, the Trojans were short handed heading to Short Gap to take on Martinsburg and Frankfort in a Tri-Match.
Unfortunately without heavyweight Jacob Staub, the Trojans came up 6 points short against Martinsburg and lost 28-27 against Frankfort.
Senior Wes Landis was the highlight of the meet for Hampshire, wrestling at 195-pounds winning his matches against Martinsburg and Xander Parsons of Frankfort by an 8-4 decision.
After several years of experience on the mat, Wes feels much more confident in his abilities.
“I enjoy it a lot more because I actually know what I’m doing,” said Wes with a chuckle.
“And, I’ve got a good wrestling partner in practice,” said Wes pointing to Jacob Staub.
As far as improvements go, head coach Ed Hardinger will continue preaching the early season fundamentals.
“We just got to keep getting in better conditioning,” said coach Hardinger.
“Once we get some mat time, we will be alright.”
Frankfort 28, Hampshire 27
106: Elmer (H) Fft.
113: Jones (F) Fft.
120: Smith (F) Fft.
126: Double Fft.
132: Double Fft.
138: Ortt (F) Pin over Worth (H) 1:28
145: Sherman (F) Maj. Dec. over Robinson 14-4
152: Riggleman (H) Fft.
160: Buckley (H) Fft.
170: Landis (H) Fft.
182: Double Fft.
195: Landis (H) Dec. over Parsons (F) 8-4
220: Armentrout (F) Fft.
285: Double Fft.
