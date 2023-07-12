River otter

A river otter peers out from behind a tree in West Virginia. 

 W.Va. Department of Commerce

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources has launched a citizen science project to identify the distribution of river otters across West Virginia and is asking members of the public to report sightings through an online survey.

The survey can be completed online or by using the Survey123 mobile application. To learn more about participating in the survey, visit WVDNR.gov/surveys and scroll down to River Otters.

