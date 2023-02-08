As a youngster, I was terrified of report cards. Unsatisfactory grades were met with stiff consequences. Luckily, I earned passing marks but the grade alone wasn’t the fearsome section. It was the comments.
NICK...
• talks too much in class
• is disruptive during quiet time
• needs to slow down and check work
• does not remain seated
Hey, I got the A. In my book, that’s all that matters. The comment section was inconsequential. Comments are just opinions.
Perhaps if school wasn’t so boring and featured more physical activity, then maybe I wouldn’t have been so disruptive.
Now, it’s my turn to reverse the tables and give schools a report card in my field of expertise – names and nicknames.
Back in elementary school when I was trying to stay in my seat and be quiet, I would spend time drawing college logos on my folders.
Every year, when March Madness brackets are published, I challenge myself to name the home state and mascot of each school.
•St. Peters, Peacocks, NJ
•Colgate, Raiders, NY
•Longwood, Lancers, VA
•Creighton, Blue Jays, NE
I believe that schools and nicknames need to be interconnected and linked based on history, geography and regional significance.
Some schools have a folksy story of how they earned their nickname.
Do you know how Purdue University became the Boilermakers?
In 1891, Purdue recruited athletes from boiler shops, therefore, the “Boilermakers” name was adopted.
Certain schools have the perfect combination of cool names and nicknames.
Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers are all original nicknames – descriptive and unique to the region.
Back when I was in seventh grade, my class was part of a student vote to name a new middle school. The winning name was…Discovery Trojans. I hated it.
However, administrators did not approve of the Discovery Trojans.
Why?
Because “Discovery Trojans” sounded like a personal health item found at a drugstore, not a school.
The runner-up nickname, Archers, was selected alternatively.
“Discovery Archers.” It was meh, at best.
When naming schools, certain criteria comes to mind.
•Is the name significant to the region?
•Is the nickname creative and unique?
•Does it sound cool?
With the unveiling of the names of the three new elementary schools, it time to issue a report card on the selections.
South Branch Black Bears
Grade: B
Comments: The name “South Branch” is outstanding.
South Branch identifies a unique area specific to the region – the South Branch of the Potomac River.
I like the Black Bears nickname as well. Black Bears are known to frequent these parts, and a Black Bear is cool, big and bold.
In addition, the Black Bear was selected as West Virginia’s official State Animal by a poll of students, teachers and sportsmen conducted by the Division of Natural Resources in 1955. It was officially adopted by the Legislature in 1973.
So why the B? Because, there is already a school in the town of Romney named Black Bears.
When WVSDB combined schools and retired Raiders and Lions, their new mascot selection of Black Bears was unique. Naming two schools in the same town the same mascot just feels awkward.
Windy Ridge Honey Bees
Grade: A
Comments: What’s not to like about the Windy Ridge Honey Bees? Say it out loud. It’s fun!
Windy Ridge is a perfect name given the location of the new school. Is it on a ridge? Yep. Does it get windy? Yes again. Do you know the official state insect of West Virginia? No, it’s not the stinkbug. It’s the Honey Bees.
Honeybees play an important role in local agriculture pollinating crops including fruits, vegetables and grasses.
The black and gold color scheme is bold and distinctive. Another benefit of the honeybee nickname? It’s uniquely female, unlike most mascots that lean heavy towards male representations (like Pioneers and Trojans).
Ice Mountain Yetis
Grade: A
Comments: The epitome of cool. Ice Mountain Yetis embraces the nearby national natural landmark of Ice Mountain and combines it with one of the most fantastic and elusive animals to ever exist, the Yeti.
Yes you could argue that Yetis are not native to Hampshire County, but if cold weather bigfoots did exist, they would be chilling like Bob Dylan on Ice Mountain.
No doubt about it, ape-like creatures are cool. Flip on Netflix and dozens of shows feature the Bigfoot creature.
If adults love Yetis and kids love Yetis, then what’s not to love about the Yeti? Bonus points for a cool color scheme as well. Navy blue, Carolina blue and white makes for a standout uniform when it comes time to run in the Great Pumpkin Race.
Overall, I applaud the students for their willingness to let go of the past and embrace new school names with better and improved nicknames.
Bulldogs, Eagles and Tigers – Yawn.
Black Bears, Honeybees and Yeti – Yay! o
