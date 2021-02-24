The Division of Natural Resources has launched an updated electronic licensing system to ease buying a license and checking game.
The updated system is available at www.wvhunt.com and allows hunters and anglers to purchase a West Virginia hunting and fishing license and check game at their convenience over the Internet, at license retailers throughout the state and at WVDNR district offices.
“We are continuing to innovate the way we serve outdoorsmen and women in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel, “and this updated ELS system will make it easier for folks to buy their license and stamps each year, check their game and apply for lottery hunts and look for other hunting and fishing opportunities in our beautiful state.”
The updated licensing system features:
• A new interface that is easier to use and more secure.
• A responsive design that works on smartphones, tablets and computers.
• An improved cart and checkout experience.
In addition to buying a license and checking game, users can use the updated system to look up information about hunting and fishing regulations and find important information about outdoor recreation in West Virginia. Users also can print licenses and field tags and manage their DNR profile.
Using the electronic licensing system is easy, but users should take time to familiarize themselves with the new site, DNR said.
To log in, users will be required to create a new username and password. For security and privacy reasons, log in credentials used to access the old system will not work.
Those who already have a DNR ID will need to click on the “Look up your Account” button, enter their Social Security number, date of birth and last name and follow the prompts to verify existing information, add any missing information and change their username and password.
Those who have never purchased a West Virginia hunting or fishing license can simply click the “Enroll Today” button. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.