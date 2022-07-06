Despite the hot, muggy weather and the afternoon thunderstorm, the 13th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks was a rousing success.
Bluegrass fans from all over the area enjoyed one of the finest line-ups of talent found anywhere.
I would be remiss if I didn’t congratulate and thank those who make the festival so successful year after year.
The same committee has been together for the entire 13-year run, and they work extremely hard to make sure that the festival is special each year.
The next time you see Trina Cox, Aaron Cox, Dot Calvert, Patty Davis, Pam Francis, Jodie Hoover or Bruce Nicholson, tell them how much you appreciate their hard work.
Summer Sports Clinic
There is still one opportunity to attend 1 of our Summer Sports Clinics in July. The clinic is as follows:
Swimming – July 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. until noon and July 21 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Romney Town Pool; all boys and girls in grades 3-7; participants must be able to swim across the pool without help before enrolling in the clinic; registration fee $40.
(Grade levels are for the 2022-2023 school year.)
The clinic will be run by HHS Head Coach Lindsay McNelis.
Instruction will focus on individual strokes and skills.
There are 3 ways to register for the clinic.
You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted the 1st day of the clinic.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Credit Card Purchases
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is now ready to accept credit and debit card payments from customers paying for rentals, registration fees, and other services that we offer.
Customers may bring their cards in person to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney when making a reservation, or purchases may be paid for on our website.
We are required to add a 3-percent plus 30 cents fee for the convenience of using the card.
The process on our website is easy and fast. After calling the HCP&R office at 304-822-7300 or emailing us at parks@hampshirewv.com to make a reservation, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and click on the “Online Reservations” icon in the upper right-hand corner of the home page.
Choices will appear on the screen for the various rentals and programs that we offer.
After you click on the appropriate rental or program, click again on the name of the facility or program.
Then click on the drop-down menu and select the item that you want to pay for.
Fill in the date for your rental or event and hit the “Add to Bag” icon.
You can then go to checkout, where you will fill in your credit/debit card information.
A receipt will be emailed to you when your transaction is complete.
You must call or email the HCP&R Office with the date and location of your rental or program to make sure that it is available before you pay online. o
