SUNRISE SUMMIT – This summer marks the second year the Trojans have hosted a swim camp in conjunction with Parks & Rec, and the turnout has been nothing short of spectacular.
“We have approximately 30 kids,” said Hampshire High swim coach Lindsay McNelis.
One of the cool parts about swim camp is that young campers have the ability to swim with current Trojans and learn from their experience.
“It is a great opportunity to have the younger kids interact with the high school kids as it allows them to begin those relationships with people they may eventually be on the same team with,” said McNelis.
“It also allows the older kids to get experience being a mentor for younger children and helps them to realize what a positive impact they can have within their community. Of course, for the younger ones, they look up to those older kids, and it gives them a connection with their county high school.”
Last year the Romney Pool hosted Trojan swim camp but the shift to the Wellness Center hasn’t thwarted participation in the least bit. In fact, numbers have nearly doubled since last year.
“The best highlight so far has been seeing some kids that we had last year from camp and knowing that we are growing a program,” McNelis pointed out.
The Trojan swim team had one of their best seasons in recent memory and with their success in the pool and the collaboration with Parks & Rec, getting campers interested in swimming has been a success this summer.
“Parks and Rec does a great job of advertising the camps and allows us a platform for registration that we wouldn’t have access to otherwise,” said McNelis.
“It’s a great partnership.”
McNelis spent time teaching kids the proper forms for different strokes along with breathing techniques to increase speed and stamina.
Although McNelis is thrilled with the increase of campers interested in swimming, she would like to see a youth swim team in Hampshire County someday.
“A future goal for Hampshire County is to have a swim league that would allow these younger kids more exposure to swim teams and competition at an earlier age,” said McNelis.
“The Hampshire swim league would act as a feeder for the high school program.”
