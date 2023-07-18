SUNRISE SUMMIT – This summer marks the second year the Trojans have hosted a swim camp in conjunction with Parks & Rec, and the turnout has been nothing short of spectacular.

“We have approximately 30 kids,” said Hampshire High swim coach Lindsay McNelis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.