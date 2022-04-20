I stood in line holding 2 boxes of popsicles, frozen buffalo wings and a case of bubly (the caffeinated water kind, not booze).
A malfunctioning credit card brought the express lane to a screeching halt.
Minutes later, the belt was frozen as a discussion broke into mild debate on how to use the credit card properly.
Was it a swipe, or a stick-in?
Once the debit card was confirmed to have a chip, the keypad halted progress with a series of tedious questions for the senior citizen shopper. What’s your PIN Number? Zip Code? Would you like to round up your total? Would you like to donate to the Make-A-Wish foundation? Do you want a car wash? (Ok, I’m exaggerating, but you get the point).
Poor woman was so confused and embarrassed, you couldn’t help but nod in support, then look away.
After I voiced my displeasure for the chip credit cards as well, I turned to see the growing line behind me. Then I noticed a logo I hadn’t seen in ages. The New York Rangers.
I had to ask the man standing behind me.
“Are you really a fan of the Rangers?”
“When they’re good,” he replied.
“Oh, so like in the 90’s with Messier?”
“Yeah, not everyone can be the Penguins,” he said with a chuckle.
“How’d you know I’m a Penguins fan?” I replied with astonishment.
“Nobody talks hockey around here. If you do, you’re a Penguins fan.”
Outside the Savage family, his words rang true. This was my first organic hockey conversation in years. Oh sure, there is some back-and-forth banter with that trash talking Washington Capital nut Kitty Savage, but rare is the day when hockey is the topic at Food Lion.
Like so many things in Hampshire County, the allegiances of pro sports teams around here are filled with many quirky abnormalities. The hierarchy of regional professional sports franchises is incredibly fragmented.
On my drive home, I decided to analyze it a little further. What are the top pro sports teams currently in the area?
I decided to break it down to the nearest 3 big cities: Washington D.C., Baltimore and Pittsburgh, comparing franchises of the 4 major sports; NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB.
I figured it would be best to use their current status as a franchise compared to glory days of yesteryear. Here are my power rankings in reverse order.
No. 9: Washington Wizards
Be honest. You forgot about the Wizards. So did I. Professional basketball is nonexistent in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, leaving the lowly Wizards. I don’t know who’s on the team. John Wall?
Kwame Brown? Who knows. Washington defines consistency in losing dressed in 3rd rate uniforms. boasting an embarrassing team name.
“Lets go Wiz!” ... Yikes. Good thing Washington changed its name from Bullets to Wizards. This name change in the late 90’s was designed to reduce gun violence.
Just think how much worse the Capital riots would have been if the basketball team was still named the Bullets (eye-roll).
Washington, you messed this all up. Send the franchise back to Baltimore and let them become the Baltimore Bullets again!
No. 8: Washington Capitals
The game of hockey is simply foreign to the Hampshire fanbase. No matter how good the team is, hockey will always struggle to draw interest. Recently the Capitals have captured Lord Stanley’s Cup and feature the best sniper of the past decade, Alex Ovechkin. Tom Wilson might be considered a “hunk” to many female fans, but his name is barely recognized within the HamCo borders.
No. 7: Pittsburgh Penguins
The world’s most accomplished player of the past decade, Sidney Crosby, could win Lord Stanley’s Cup again and again and again, and it wouldn’t matter one-bit. Names like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are names rarely mentioned at the Romney Diner. The Penguins get the nod ahead of the Capitals due to their consistency and color scheme.
Tied No. 5: Baltimore Orioles
No matter how boring baseball may be, it’s still more popular than the fastest game on ice.
Therefore, the Pirates and Orioles finish ahead of the Caps and Pens.
When comparing fan bases, the Orioles tend to lean older.
Pops can remember Cal Ripken Jr. and the glory days of Earl Weaver, but the kids can only remember the O’s being awful.
Let’s just say the good times left the nest long ago, and losing doesn’t attract young fans.
Tied No. 5: Pittsburgh Pirates
If Pittsburgh were good, then the Pirates would land higher on the list.
The simple fact: under owner Bob Nutting, the Pirates are putrid. Even so, the Pirates still have loyal fans that follow their Black and Gold, but know there is no chance of a pennant anytime soon.
No. 4: Washington Nationals
The Nationals are still relatively new for an older population in HamCo. With that said, Nat fans tend to lean younger. The Nats have been fun, exciting and competitive with some nasty talent in the lineup in recent years, including Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto. Don’t forget Baby Shark and winning the World Series! The kids like winners.
No. 3: Washington Commanders
The Football Team, I mean Redsk… sorry, let me try again. Commando fans are a large presence because football is king, however, Washington has been horrible for 2 decades. It’s tough to even start a conversation with other Com fans without complaining about ownership (Is that what they will be called, the Coms?).
Dan Snyder is the worst owner in sports. FedEx Field is atrocious. The culture of losing is prevalent. The pride is low. The lawsuits are ugly. Carson Wentz at QB is “blah” at best. Need I go on?
No. 2: Baltimore Ravens
Let me reiterate, football is king and rankings are based on current fan interest. Over the past 20 years, the Ravens have Super Bowl appearances and Hall of Fame players. Although fans of the Ravens may be fewer in Hampshire, the interest in Raven football far outpaces the Commanders. The crab lovers in Baltimore love wearing their purple and black, and their physical style of play on the field matches the toughness of the town. With an outstanding coach on board, John Harbaugh, and an elite QB in the backfield, Lamar Jackson, the future looks bright in Baltimore.
No. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL is king. The Steeler franchise is a crown jewel. History, color scheme and continuous success solidify the Steelers as the premium team to follow within the region.
To the chagrin of Washington Football founder George Preston Marshall, the Steelers taking the top spot sends him rolling over in his Indian Mound grave. o
