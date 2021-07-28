Brady Whitacre

Brady Whitacre

The Riverside Rebels won the American Legion Area 4 championship for the 5th straight season last Wednesday. Berkeley Post 14 was disqualified from postseason play which allowed the Runnin’ Rebels to advance to states uncontested.

