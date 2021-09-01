Trojan D-Line dominates in 21-0 shutout of Preston
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was the 1st time since 1989 the Trojans opened their season holding the opponent scoreless. Thirty-two years ago, Hampshire hammered Berkeley Springs 42-0, but the performance on Friday night might have been just as impressive, as Hampshire pounded Preston 21-0.
The shut out performance was directly related to the outstanding play of the Trojan defensive line.
“I was very pleased with our defense and D-line play,” coach Aaron Rule said.
“We stepped up to the challenge with our backs against the wall, yet we didn’t give up anything. We played as a unit.”
The Trojan defense held Preston to 100 yards of total offense, stalling QB Trevor Thomas to just 7 completions on 25 attempts for a total of 64 yards and 2 interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Trojan offense was able to take advantage of Black Knight miscues with QB Alex Hott connecting on 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions.
Do-it-all athlete WR/RB/KR Ashton Haslacker led the rushing attack with 66 yards on 9 carries and led the team in receiving with 66 yards on 6 receptions.
Haslacker also added 55 yards on 4 punt returns.
Hampshire took the lead in the 1st quarter after a smart timeout on 3rd and 12.
When the Trojans lined up they noticed Preston in a man-to-man concept with a safety over the top of intended target WR Ashton Haslacker. Coach Rule signaled timeout, and called a different play which took advantage of the Black Knight defensive scheme.
QB Alex Hott received the snap and found WR Austin Taylor in single coverage who caught the ball and leaped into the end zone for the 1st points of the 2021 campaign. Cody Vandevander converted the PAT to give Hampshire a 7-0 lead.
Hott and Taylor weren’t done putting points on the board as they hooked up in the 3rd quarter on a 14- yard toss to give HHS a 14-0 advantage.
The Trojans added another touchdown to the total in the 4th quarter to lock up the victory as junior RB Jacob Staub hauled in a pass then rumbled 22 yards over a plethora of Knight defenders on his way to the end zone.
Hampshire had 19 1st downs and a total of 334 yards of offense.
Defensively, Alex Pritts and Austin Taylor led the team with 4 tackles each, thanks in part to the impressive play of the defensive line, which included Grant Hicks who had 3 tackles, Zack Hill 2.5 tackles and Aiden Stambler with 3.5 tackles.
Some young bucks emerged for the Trojan defense as well, including sophomore Brennen Brinker who had 3 tackles and an interception while sophomore Zander Robinson matched that with 3 tackles and an interception of his own.
Coach Rule was pleased with what he saw from his rising stars.
“Both going both ways, and defensively they really brought a presence,” said Rule.
Coach Rule added some additional praise for Robinsion’s efforts.
“Whenever he was sent on blitz he was coming up with big plays. He read the play really well and undercut his man for the interception.”
The victory over Preston has certainly set the tone for the season.
“It catapults you when you are able to win game 1,” said Rule.
Not only was the outcome different on the scoreboard but also the feeling on the sidelines was nothing but positive energy throughout the contest.
“Our kids weren’t hanging their heads if a play wouldn’t go our way,” said Rule.
Rule attributes that positivity towards the senior class and the coaching staff.
“Our senior class knows exactly what we need and what we want and their energy has spread throughout the team. Our coaching staff, we have several guys that are just positive and the new coaches on the staff have helped that as well.”
Although the outcome was desirable, there are still many areas that need work, especially looking at penalties. The Trojans racked up 16 penalties for 135 yards, costing at least 1 touchdown, if not 2.
“Offensively we need to cut out the penalties, and not play behind the chains and we will put more points on the board,” said Rule.
“I’ll take full responsibility for the penalties.”
Next up for Hampshire is a game in Short Gap on Friday night against Frankfort. ο
Summary Preston Knights Hampshire Trojans
First Downs 5 19
Rushes-Yards 24-36 31-106
Recep-Yards 7-64 19-228
Passing Yards 64 228
Comp-Attempts 7-25 19-43
TD-INT 0-2 3-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2 -1
Penalties-Yards 14-144 16-135
3rd Down Conv 1-15 6-20
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-13
FG Made-Att 0-0 0-0
Tackles 29.0 30.0
Sacks-Yards 0.0 0 0.0 0
Time of Possession 16:23 22:28
