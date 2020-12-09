Unbalanced classes, antiquated beliefs, outdated policies, selective extracurricular activities and acts of blatant athletic partisanship are some of the problems that plague the WVSSAC, but consistently inconsistent decisions should be scribbled right at the top of the list.
The COVID era has been a litmus test for leadership within the SSAC and throughout this pandemic, the SSAC has consistently struck out.
Prior to 2020, the SSAC plodded along a familiar seasonal path that closely mimicked the schedule from the previous year. Basketball state championships were held in the Charleston Civic Center and football state titles were won in Wheeling Island Stadium.
Outside of a handful of pesky sports writers (including yours truly), the SSAC existed and operated in relative silence with only a handful of complaints. Decisions made by the SSAC rarely had significant or widespread implications, and thanks to the virus, everything changed.
Prior to 2020, the SSAC acted like a carefree turkey living in a flock along the shores of the Ohio River in Wood County. State championship events provided a platform for the Toms from Parkersburg to display their impressive plumage while gobbling loudly about sportsmanship, personality, cooperation and leadership.
This year the SSAC bird resembled a chicken in Moorefield, running around making decisions from the neck down.
“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan after all 3 football state championships were canceled due to the COVID color map.
“We didn’t move any other championships. In volleyball, 24 teams made it to championship day. Seven of the 24 weren’t eligible. To make it consistent in all of our championships, if you weren’t eligible on that championship day, you weren’t able to play,” he said.
Yikes. Isn’t cross-country a WVSSAC-sanctioned sport?
If consistency was the primary premise for deciding to nix the state football championships, then why was Doddridge County allowed to participate in the Class A State Cross Country Championship at Cabell Midland?
That’s 1 glaring example amongst a long list of erratic judgments.
At best, Dolan comes across as insincere, lacking situational awareness.
Prior to the start of the season, all fall sports were afforded the option of playing postseason games on Sunday. However, that option was not made available for the state title games on Wheeling Island.
“By rule, the Saturday educational map is the map that takes you out or allows you to play,” said Dolan.
“We can’t play on the Sunday the next week, because what if somebody goes the wrong color then?”
The loud screech you hear is the Trojan volleyball squad voicing their response to this clown question.
The HHS spikers were among dozens of teams across Almost Heaven that were denied an opportunity to compete as the color map went ‘the wrong color.’
The 2020 football season concluded with Mr. Dolan declaring South Charleston, Fairmont Senior and St. Mary’s as WVSSAC champions in their respective classes while Bridgeport, Robert C. Byrd and Ritchie County runners-up.
I have a question for the SSAC rafters in Parkersburg: Since you can win a state title without playing a championship game, and the primary goal of the SSAC is consistency, when will you declare the 2019-2020 basketball state champions?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.