SUNRISE SUMMIT – Christian Hicks, an elite 3-sport athlete, defined greatness on the field and in the classroom. On Wednesday June 16, Hicks was named the 2021 Rannells Award winner given to the student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Trojan athletics.
“He’s a great young man in all facets of life: school, sports, family and community,” said Trojan track coach Koty Hix.
Christian won the award over basketball / track standout Mikhi Anderson and cross country / track superstar Chris Lucas.
Read more about Hicks winning the Rannells Award in the next edition of the Hampshire Review.
