50 years ago
Punt, Pass and Kick time is here again for boys aged eight through 13. Registration for the 1971 Punt,
Pass and Kick (PP&K) competition will be accepted from August 16 to September 30 at participating Ford dealerships. More than 1,100,000 boys are expected to register for PP&K this year. This marks the 11th year of the program in which more than 7,000,000 boys have participated.
PP&K is sponsored by the National Football League and the Ford dealers across the country.
40 years ago
The Hampshire Little Team Tennis All Stars won a squeaker against a Cumberland Country Club team on Sunday, July 26, by winning a tie breaker five points to three. Debra Cooper won the girls singles match and Farissa and Sarahat Surattanont won their mixed doubles match.
However, when Doug Reece lost the boys single and Barry Crane and Jeff Richman lost the boys doubles match, the score was tied and a tiebreaker was necessary.
Debra Cooper and Sarahat Surattanont won a close tie breaker, 5-3, to earn the victory.
30 years ago
Hampshire County Fair’s Third annual Horsepulling Contest is set for Tuesday, August 27 at 5 p.m.
Horsepulling contests have been going on at state and county fairs since the 1920s. When farmers were using draft horses to work their farms, they would brag and argue as to whose team could pull the heaviest load.
So farmers started taking their teams to the fairs to see which team could pull the heaviest load.
Nowadays most people pull horses as a hobby, since draft horses aren’t used much for farm work.
Several years ago it was determined that a team (two draft horses) could pull a full load for 27-1/2 feet without resting. It is impossible for a team to “bump a load” this distance, and yet it is not so great a distance as to be in humane.
20 years ago
ROMNEY — Perhaps an indication of things to come, the Hampshire Trojan football team put on an impressive display Tuesday morning in a scrimmage against Elkins High. The Tigers, a fellow Class A A A team, were simply shellshocked from the outset as the Trojans racked up six total scores to the Tigers’ one.
In scrimmage play, teams run a predetermined total of offensive plays in succession, no matter if they score or not. The scores are then counted as a single point instead of a touchdown.
The man at the Trojan helm, coach Sean Biser, was also impressed with the output of his team Tuesday, even though he admitted that he was mildly concerned before the game due to practice habits. “I like our aggressiveness. I thought the kids were flying around and hitting ... our practices up to now have not been the best,” remarked Biser.
10 years ago
ROMNEY — Kevin Iser is quitting his night gig. For the last 13 years, Iser has been the Voice of Trojan Football booming out of the press box on Friday nights.
But the longtime Hampshire fan and supporter won’t be exiting the stadium. He’s just shifting his talents to another microphone.
Starting Aug. 26, Iser will be the play-by-play man for Trojan Football on Z100, the Cumberland radio station that is making a commitment to broadcast Hampshire football games this fall.
“I’ve been dreaming of something like this,” Iser said, while acknowledging his nerves about the venture. “I don’t know if I’ll be good at it, but I didn’t know if I would be good at this,” he said of his stint in the Rannells Field press box.
The broadcast will have a color commentator who has yet to be selected. “It’s supposed to be someone with football knowledge to help me along the way,” Iser said.
Z100 is WDZN radio, available through most of Hampshire County at 101.1 on the FM dial and at 99.9 right around Cumberland, Md. ο
