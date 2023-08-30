South Branch Valley Football League
Hampshire Warriors (1-0): 8
Moorefield Steelers: 0
Hampshire Raiders (1-0): 12
Petersburg Colts: 7
Hampshire Bears (0-1): 0
East Hardy: 40
Romney Middle Golf
Cacapon Resort
Team Results
Warm Springs A - 194
Romney - 250
Petersburg - 237
Warm Springs B - 264
RMS Individual
Eric Blomquist - 64
Jacob Hite - 59
Jacob McNelis - 64
Briar Rickman - 63
Wesson Bohrer - 67
Eian Fields - 69
Nate Adams - 67
Project Development and Sports Editor
