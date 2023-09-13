20 years ago 2003
Hampshire booters beat Keyser 3-0
KEYSER — The Hampshire boys soccer team inked win No. 1 on the season Saturday against the Keyser Golden Tornado at Stayman Field. Infused with the return of standout junior forward Wes Kidwell, the program’s leading scorer the past two seasons, Hampshire walked through Keyser in a 3-0 contest in a mired with mud Stayman Field.
Kidwell scored goals in the first and second quarters before assisting on the third to Eduardo Carranza in the second half to chalk up the win. Kidwell also had a minute effect on Thursday’s HHS/Martinsburg contest held at Soldier Field.
The Bulldogs chewed up the Trojans 9-1,but Kidwell proved to be the Trojans’ lone scorer. o
