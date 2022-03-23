Last week, I dove into the different types of turkeys calls that are popular amongst the vests of most turkey hunters. This week, we are going to dive a little deeper into the situational aspect involving those calls.
Although it is entirely possible to be successful with just a plain mouth yelper, utilizing different sounds and tones provides an undeniable advantage, meaning hunters should consider carrying a variety of different calls in their vest. Having the ability to effectively use different sounds based on different situations will inevitably make you a more efficient and effective hunter.
Box Call 2.0
I started the series off last week by talking about how to use a box call, so I figured this week, I would dive into the best times to use them. Any time is a good time to shuck on a box call, but they shine in 2 scenarios. The 1st is when trying to strike a bird at a long distance. Box calls are inherently loud and “long boxes” are even louder. This amplified volume enables you to reach out and touch quite a bit of ground that cannot be touched with other calls. Having this ability gives you a chance to let the call do the walking, rather than covering the ground with your legs.
The 2nd best time to use a box call is on a windy day. Since they are so loud, the sound of a box call will cut through the wind much better than other types of calls, enabling you to make a gobbler sound off when other calls wouldn’t have even reached them. The glaring issue with box calls is how much movement they take to operate, meaning they aren’t great when a gobbler is close.
Pot Call 2.0
Pot Calls are my personal go-to for run and gun hunting. On a pretty day, my favorite tactic is to get on top of a long ridge, and simply walk it out, running different yelping variations every couple of hundred yards. Pot calls replicate an exceptionally realistic sound, as well as the volume of live hens. Using these on fair weather days is perfect because toms can hear them at long distances if the wind is not blowing very hard. They are also effective to use when sitting against a tree calling, because they can be used without much movement and the subtle purrs and clucks can be easily replicated. The only issue with pot calls is they are not usable in wet weather. On a rainy day they’re useless, which means they cannot be the only call in your vest.
Mouth Call 2.0
As mentioned last week, mouth calls are a bit tougher to use than other calls, but are extremely versatile, and honestly the best call to have when sitting against a tree and calling to a tom. On days when there is very little wind, mouth yelpers are fine for running and gunning, but if there is any wind, their volume tails off and becomes inaudible after a hundred yards or so.
With that being said, they are fantastic for killing turkeys because you can use them without moving your hands. It is imperative to know how to use these calls or at least make a subtle yelp on them. To help coax a gobbler the last few yards when moving your hands to run a box or a pot call is not an option. Once practiced, mouth calls do very well with the soft, subtle clucks and purrs, and produce beautiful yelps, which are great for those sunny calm days.
Trumpet 2.0
I use my trumpet calls sparingly, but always have it in my vest. Pretty much the only situation I use it for is to call to a gobbler on the limb. Since they are fairly quiet, they are not as efficient for running and gunning or trying to strike a gobbler at a distance, but they are truly fantastic once within 150 yards of a gobbling turkey. The subtle yelps and clucks they produce are absolutely deadly. A beautiful picture can be painted when trying to make tree sounds while calling to a bird that is still roosted. Being able to make those quiet yelps and clucks are perfect for those roost hunts.
Hopefully this column provided a little more insight into the types of calls I carry with me on each hunt. I highly suggest carrying multiple types of calls, as there is a situation for each of them. In about a week, my buddy Brandon and I will be toting our shotguns and vests to the woods for the 1st time of the 2022 season. I cannot even contain my excitement, and am simply chomping at the bit. o
