For the next couple of weeks, I will be diving into different types of archery gear that are popular for whitetail hunters, especially hunters in this part of the country, as many people are beginning to dust their bows off and may be looking for some new equipment.
With archery season fast approaching, it is time to start thinking about shooting and dialing bows in, so that when opening day rolls around, the only thing that needs to be focused on is hunting.
To start things off, there are a few different types of sights that people use on their bows.
Some are more popular than others, and I certainly have my preferences, but nonetheless, all have their spot in the lineup depending on the situation one might be hunting.
I have been lucky enough to spend a lot of time around bows, so I know a little bit about each type of sight, but with that being said, it is important for each individual to pair their equipment with their hunting/shooting style.
Multi-Pin Static
The static multi-pin sight is by far the most common sight found on whitetail rigs across the country.
Whether it be 3, 5, or 7 pins, many hunters use these because of their simplicity.
The ability to range a spot, and use the fiber optic pin that matches closest to the yardage is certainly easy, but it does not come without flaws.
Since the pins are static once set, unless the animal is at the exact yardage the pin is, there must be a little bit of Kentucky windage used.
This is not a big deal if the animal is close, because at short distances there is little change in arrow flight.
But at farther distances, say over 30 yards, the arrow will begin to drop quite a bit, meaning the shooter will have to aim a little high, or low, depending on the pin being used.
The farther the shot, the more room there is for error as the arrow simply drops more.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not bashing these sights because they are used successfully by many people every year, but if one plans to do much long-range shooting, another type of sight may be in order.
Single Pin Sliders
Single-pin slider sights have become more and more popular as archery gear has evolved. Now that people are spending more time stretching distances out with their shooting, they want to be a bit more precise.
Slider sights have the ability to dial into the exact yard when shooting, which is great for long-range.
The largest flaw with these sights comes in a hunting situation with a moving animal.
If a deer makes a large move while at full draw, the hunter might have to let down and readjust the sight, or even worse, forget to readjust it in the first place.
In the whitetail woods, single-pin sliders are my preferred sight, as I tend to not shoot very far, and love the simplicity of only having 1 pin.
I typically set my sight to the 23-yard hash, which makes my particular bow accurate from 0-26 yards (it is important to test this frequently).
Since my shooting cap at deer is 35 yards, I hardly ever have to move my sight, but I know if I have to, I will be able to dial into the exact distance.
Multi-Pin Sliders
Many companies are beginning to come out with multi-pin sights that operate as sliders as well.
This means a multiple pin sight can have the ability of a single pin sight as far as long-range accuracy goes. Most of these sights are 5 pins, and the 5th, or bottom pin, is used for shooting at further distances.
If the bottom pin is set to 60 yards, the user has the option to dial the sight housing down, and extend the range of the bottom pin.
These sights are quite popular for western hunters, especially mule deer, or sheep hunters who are shooting exceptionally long distances. The issue with the sight in the whitetail woods is that it is basically just like a regular multi-pin sight when hunting, because the vast majority of people are not shooting the distances required to have the need to move the bottom pin in order to extend the range.
With that being the case, the same issues of having to estimate the pin hold when shooting at a target between pins come back into play.
Every type of sight has its ups and downs, and the important thing is to find a sight that fits your style of hunting. As mentioned before, since I don’t shoot too terribly far at deer, I don’t mind just having 1 pin since I hardly ever have to move it in hunting situations. If I want to stretch it out, I have to ability to dial in the exact yard.
Many people use multi-pin sights with success, so they certainly are not a bad option.
The important thing is to pick one that you feel the most comfortable with. o
