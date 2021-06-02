Hampshire’s Alex Hott leads the offense to an 8-6 victory over Keyser
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan batsmen nearly coughed up a 6-run lead heading into the 7th inning as Keyser made a late game surge, scoring 4 runs before falling short 8-6.
Hampshire pitcher Alex Hott walked 2 batters to start the inning and Keyser took advantage as Darrick Broadwater and Logan Rotruck hit RBI singles and Seth Healy knocked in 2 runners with a double before Hott struck out the final 2 batters to end the game.
Strong pitching, timely hitting and solid defense are 3 keys coach Chad VanMeter preaches in order to win baseball games, however, this game might have been a mix of all 3 variables as timely pitching seemed to be the most relevant factor.
Thanks to Alex Hott’s back-to-back strikeouts in the top of the 7th, Hampshire was able to win the game, earning a sweep of Mineral County schools this spring, with 2 wins over Frankfort (6-1, 15-5) and 2 wins over Keyser (11-6, 8-6).
Although Hott’s strikeouts ended the Golden Tornado rally, it was Hott’s performance at the plate that truly helped Hampshire earn the W.
“He is doing a good job of getting on base in the leadoff spot,” said Coach VanMeter.
Alex went 3-for-4 at the plate with 1 RBI and scoring 1 run.
Although Hott was technically the winning pitcher, the workhorse on the rubber was Wes Landis who tossed 5 complete innings giving up 4 hits and 0 earned runs, recording 9 strikeouts on the day.
Wes had a solid day swinging the lumber as well, going 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI and 1 walk.
Twin brother Grant Landis helped the Hampshire cause with 2 hits and 1 RBI.
Cohen Mowery continues to impress in the batters box leading the team in total bases (4) against Keyser and recording a triple with 2 hits on the day and scoring 2 runs.
Colin Hott and J.J. Charlton also added to the offense with 1 hit each.
For the Golden Tornado, Seth Healy threw 4 innings allowing 3 earned runs and 5 hits.
At the plate Darrick Broadwater led the Golden Tornado with 3 hits and 3 RBI with 1 run.
Next up for the Trojans is a sectional game tonight at 5 p.m. at Washington. ο
