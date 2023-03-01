Larry See

As we end the final week of the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive for this year, total donations are at $5,400 after Mountaineer Audiology, Augusta Ruritan, and Capon Valley Ruritan graciously donated last week. 

We concluded our tenth annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Sunday, Jan. 1, and the response was terrific. A total of 5,968 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained three people, almost 18,000 people attended the Festival.  

