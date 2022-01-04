20 years ago - 2002
WELLSBURG — The Trojans first trip to Wellsburg for the Brooke High School Christmas Tournament was, in most aspects, successful.
In the opening round vesus defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport, Hampshire came just short in a 68-57 contest but rebounded to down Tyler Consolidated 68-63 in the consolation round.
Against Bridgeport, Hampshire tapped into an offensive pipeline, Eric Connell and Ben Giffin. Each of these players provided more than just a spark, but lit a fire themselves to get the Trojan offense in gear. Connell and Giffin each turned in a team-high 13 points while Luke Keener chipped in 12. The 6-4 center also ripped down a team-high 18 rebounds.
But Bridgeport’s Nick Carbario provided an offensive clinic of his own, nailing jumper after jumper between drives to the bucket. His prolific scoring ability created defensive problems for the Trojans and gave the Indians the majority of the scoring they needed with his game-high 24 points.
Hampshire head coach Larry See said that Carbario’s offensive potency was something to behold.
“He had an exceptional game against us. We really didn’t account for him at all in the game plan,” See said.
The Trojans did not account for him because last season Carbario was playing his high school ball at Notre Dame Academy in Clarksburg. According to the Hampshire head coach, the 6-2 swingman is something of a hired gun.
In this his junior year, he has enrolled in Bridgeport. But as a sophomore he played at Notre Dame and as a freshman, at North Marion.
He is originally from the Robert C. Byrd area of Clarksburg.
Forced into the consolation bracket against a Tyler Consolidated squad that lost to the host team of the tournament, Brooke, in the opening round, Hampshire earned a hard-fought 68-63 win in overtime.
With the game deadlocked at 56-56 at the end of regulation, Hampshire got a solid effort from Connell and Lee in overtime. Lee scored three points and Connell five, including knocking down two crucial free throws with 25 seconds left to ice the victory.
Four Trojans reached double figures in the Tyler game, led by Connell’s 17. Bryan Wright fol- lowed with 16 points while Danny Alkire hit for 15 and Lee 12 to offset Patterson’s game high 27-point performance. ο
