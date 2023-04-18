SUNRISE SUMMIT – On Tuesday of last week Hampshire (5-11) picked up a win over Moorefield, but couldn’t keep the momentum going as they lost to Musselman and University twice.
HHS 18 Moorefield 1
The bats were hot when the Yellow Jackets buzzed into town last week as HHS racked up 11 hits in the lopsided 18-1 win.
“I think we play better at home and play better against a non-panhandle team,” said Hampshire coach Chad VanMeter.
“Hitting is contagious. Once one or two get a hit then it catches on.”
Moorefield scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning then Hampshire responded with 1 run in the bottom of the first, 7 runs in the second, 3 in the third and 7 more runs in the fourth.
Conner Wolford (2-1) picked up the win on the mound for HHS throwing 86 pitches in 5 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Wolford helped his own cause going 3-for-3 at the plate with 1 RBI. J.J. Charlton had a single and a double with 2 RBI and scoring 2 runs.
Easton Frye had 2 hits and 1 RBI while Aiden Loy finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI.
Cannon Mowery and Ethan VanMeter each finished with 1 hit.
Musselman 9 HHS 1
The Applemen (17-4) are ranked No. 3 in the most recent MetroNews HS Baseball rankings in class AAA and it’s easy to understand why.
The are solid in all facets of the game.
“Musselman is a good team,” said VanMeter.
“They hit all the way through the lineup. They force you to make plays and they have good pitching.”
Musselman scored 3 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
HHS scored their lone run of the game in the top of the second, but the Applemen scored the next 6 runs, two in the second, one in the third and three in the fifth, to wrap up the win 9-1.
J.J. Charlton led HHS with 2 hits, a single and a double.
Aiden Loy had a double and 1 RBI while Cannon Mowery added the other Trojan hit.
University 4 HHS 0
The Trojans climbed off the bus in Morgantown, but their bats remained in the cooler.
Hampshire managed only 4 hits and failed to score a run in a shutout loss to the Hawks.
“I thought Ethan pitched very well and he gave us a chance to win,” said coach VanMeter.
“We just did not hit to start out the first game.”
Ethan VanMeter tossed 67 pitches in 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 earned runs. VanMeter currently has the lowest ERA on the team (1.647) and is tied for the second most innings pitched with 17.
At the plate Charlton, Mowery and Alex Orndorff each had a single while Conner Wolford finished with a double.
The Hawks scored 1 run in the third, 1 run in the fourth and 2 in the fifth to win 4-0.
University 11 HHS 5
J.J. Charlton was the leadoff hitter in game two against the Hawks and Charlton started the game in perfect fashion for Hampshire. With the count 2-1, Charlton found a ball he liked and belted a Home Run clearing the left field fence to give HHS a lead 1-0.
“He is a good hitter,” said VanMeter.
“He got a pitch he could handle and got good wood on it and hit it to left field.”
The bomb in Morgantown is Charlton’s first home run of the season. Charlton has been a force at the plate leading the team with 18 hits and 12 singles.
After Charlton’s home run, University responded with a score in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game 1-1.
Then the Hawks added 6 runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-1 advantage.
Hampshire fought back with 1 run in the third and 3 more in the fourth to make it 7-5, but the Hawks pulled away in the bottom of the fifth adding 4 more runs.
“We had 10 hits and it was one of our better hitting games,” said VanMeter.
“We had bases loaded twice and just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
One of the standout players against University was Case Parsons who finished with 3 hits, 2 singles and a double.
Charlton tallied 3 hits with 1 RBI and 2 runs.
Conner Wolford had 2 singles and 1 RBI.
Brady Stump had 1 hit and 1 run while Cannon Mowery had a double with 1 RBI. o
