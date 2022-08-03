Hampshire County residents participate in FlingGolf
On May 21st, Hampshire County resident Jonathan Bellingham participated in the first New Swarm FlingGolf tournament, which was held at the American Classic Golf Course in Lewes DE. Participants from all over the country converged for this first ever national event. ESPN sent a film crew to record this historic moment in the sport which will air on ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 5, Sunday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 8.
Note: FlingGolf is a sport that is easy to start and fun to master. You play on any golf course, but instead of hitting a golf ball with a club, you use a single New Swarm FlingStick thrower to hurl the ball and shape every shot from tee to hole.
For the inaugural tourney in May, two members of Jonathan’s foursome finished in the top 5 and he placed in the middle of the pack of about 40 participants. On one of the holes, he experimented with a new shot out of the sand trap called a “trebuchet”. For this maneuver you face away from the green and flip the ball over your head. For his 1st attempt he landed the ball 6 feet from the flag and sank the putt for a par!
Then on July 17, Jonathan participated in Global FlingGolf Friday, when 27 countries and 40 US states all celebrated the sport with a round of golf. At Capon Springs, Jonathan led several clinics introducing Capon Springs resort guests to the sport.
As a FlingGolf ambassador, Jonathan has introduced the sport to many golf courses around West Virginia and beyond. “The benefit of being the first is you get to set the course record,” explained Jonathan. His current home course record at Capon Springs is even par 34.
“I’ve had one fling in 1 already, but it was on a “mulligan” so I get teased it doesn’t really count,” shared Jonathan.
A regional fling golf tourney is being planned nearby near Massanutten resort near Harrisonburg. Jonathan plans on attending and seeing if he can improve on his midpack performance from the last attempt. His goal for 2023 is to bring a regional event to Hampshire County on his home course at Capon Springs. o
