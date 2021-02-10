SUNRISE SUMMIT – Coming soon, Trojan fans will have an opportunity to watch Hampshire athletics streaming live on their computer or smartphone once sports get started in March, thanks to the installation of new Pixellot cameras.
In collaboration with Trojan Media, 2 Pixellot cameras have been installed at Hampshire High, 1 inside the gym and the other at Rannells Field on top of the press box.
“This is the 1st year for the Sports Broadcasting class and these students are excited to be able to not only broadcast sports on our radio station WHHS, but also be able to partner with NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) and stream the games live,” said HHS broadcasting teacher Angel Blizzard.
“Trojan Media received a grant that covered the cost of installation and NFHS offered 2 cameras for free, so between both efforts, the cameras were installed at no additional cost outside the grant,” explained Hampshire athletic director Trey Stewart.
The NFHS Network offers a streaming service for fans across the country to watch participating schools sporting events with the option to purchase a subscription at $10.99 a month, or $69.99 annually.
All passes include full access to live regular season and post season sporting events, immediate access to events when they are available On Demand and the ability to watch games for participating schools.
Fans will be able to watch from their iPhones, Androids, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV and any web browser.
Perhaps what sets Pixellot cameras apart from the rest is their ability to automatically track game flow without human intervention.
Since fan attendance will be limited to direct family members for the upcoming winter sports season, the option to watch Trojan games is certainly appealing during this pandemic and the ability to stream games comes at a perfect time for fans.
The camera system is still being tweaked as calibration settings continue to be updated, but the system should be ready to go live in March.
If all goes well, the debut for the camera system will be on March 5 for the Trojan girls basketball game against the Frankfort Falcons.
In addition to being a benefit for fans, there is also a benefit for coaches as well.
“No longer will we have to rely on a player being the camera man and that will help eliminate some user errors,” said Stewart.
During practices, coaches can use the Pixellot camera app and focus the camera on just 1 side of the gym in order to monitor drills.
In addition, once games are completed, coaches will have the freedom to have games uploaded to the VidSwap platform to allow game breakdowns and analysis.
Since the Pixellot camera is installed near the rafters, it will provide better aerial views of the action taking place.
“This camera isn’t just for athletics, its for any function that might happen at Rannells Field or in the gym including graduations, pep rallys, senior nights, and other festivities,” said Stewart.ο
