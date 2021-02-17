Back in Sports

50 Years Ago
The Romney Pioneers are rolling again this year. They have racked up an average of 50 points per game while holding their opponents to just 35. The Pioneers will finish their regular season schedule with a game Wed. afternoon at 1:00 in the Romney Junior High gym. If the Pioneers could grab a victory in this game they would win the Potomac Valley League Championship, which consists of a field of 16 area teams.
All but 4 teams have been eliminated in the annual PVL junior high basketball tournament being held at Keyser High School. The semi-final round will match Keyser against Romney and Union against Moorefield. The Keyser-Romney Junior High game will take place at 1 p.m.
40 Years Ago
Hampshire’s bid for a sweep for the 2nd Saturday in a row was stopped as Circleville and Frankfort both defeated the Trojans at Keyser. Defeating Keyser 15-6 and 15-2, behind Cindy Willis, who served the 1st 6 big points in the 1st game and 4 in the 2nd, Hampshire collected its only victory of the day. Adding 5 more points was Tracy Hott.
Having trouble in the next 2 matches, Hampshire lost to the Indians, 7-15 and 8-15. Playing 3 games with Frankfort, the Trojans couldn’t hold on in the tie-breaking match as Frankfort won 12-15.
The Falcons won the 1st match by a narrow 2-point decision, 14-16. Hampshire rallied in the 2nd match to take a 2-point victory of their own, 15-13.
30 Years Ago
The Trojan girls’ volleyball team ended the season last Thursday on a losing note as the Franklin Panthers came up with a 15-8, 12-15, 15-12 victory in the sectional tournament at Hampshire. In final round action: the Frankfort Falcons then defeated Franklin for the championship. Both teams qualify for regional play in Morgantown, along with Eastern Panhandle schools Hedgesville and Martinsburg. Kelly Colebank recorded 4 serving aces in the loss. Candy Nixon had 9 kills, Julie Wood had 6 and Jodi Frye 2.
20 Years Ago
Hampshire will try to snap its 6-game losing streak tonight as they travel to Keyser to battle with the Golden Tornado in a game that was rescheduled due to bad weather. In their 1st meeting, Hampshire escaped with a 66-59 victory over Keyser in Romney.
Two Trojans hit double figures against Keyser. Chuck Braithwaite had 22 and Adam Lee 17. Three Hampshire players recorded double digits in the rebounding category. Lee grabbed 11 and Braithwaite and Liller 10 each.
10 Years Ago
Hampshire High’s season-ending back-to-back victories over Moorefield were just what wrestling coach Ed Hardinger wanted.
“Our guys are having so much fun with it and not putting any pressure on themselves,” he said, “and that’s when you wrestle the best.” The fun came in the form a 66-18 victory at Moorefield Feb. 9 and a 60-6 win in Romney Saturday for Senior Day.
The victories gave the Trojans a 17-9 record in only their 2nd year of competition. ο
