Josh Crawford 2022

Josh Crawford

Unlike a lot of states, West Virginia has a long tradition of fishing rivers and streams for trout in the dead of winter. 

This provides an excellent opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy the woods and waters of the mountain state, without having to deal with large, fair-weather, crowds. Even though it may seem counterintuitive to fish in sub-freezing temperatures, hardcore fishermen love this time of year. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.