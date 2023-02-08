Unlike a lot of states, West Virginia has a long tradition of fishing rivers and streams for trout in the dead of winter.
This provides an excellent opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy the woods and waters of the mountain state, without having to deal with large, fair-weather, crowds. Even though it may seem counterintuitive to fish in sub-freezing temperatures, hardcore fishermen love this time of year.
Since trout thrive in cold water, they are every bit as hungry during the winter, as they are in the summer months when the weather is more pleasant.
Since trout prefer moving water, it is oftentimes possible to fish for them even in sub-freezing temperatures because it takes much longer for rivers and streams to freeze.
This provides opportunities for fishermen to get into big holes, or areas in a stream that is deeper with a slower current, and find fish camped out waiting for their next meal.
Although these are the first places in a stream to freeze up, it still takes longer for them to ice over than a body of standing water.
Once the holes freeze, anglers will find fish in moving parts of the stream, especially in rocky areas with a little bit of terrain within them.
Fish like the structure of the rocks, or debris built up in the water.
Often these areas in the water have a little more food in them, which is why fish will hang out there.
Spending time casting downstream, and reeling your lure back through the rapids is a great way to attract fish, and yields consistent success.
It might take a few adjustments to find the fish, but once you do, a lot of fun can be had casting amongst the small rapids of the streams here in West Virginia.
Although it can be a bit chilly this time of year, the good news is WVDNR continues to stock trout throughout the winter months to ensure there is plenty of fish for anglers to keep busy.
As mentioned before, there are not a lot of states out there doing this, which makes it a fairly rare opportunity for outdoors people.
Interestingly enough, most of the fish that are stocked throughout the state come from right down the road in Petersburg’s fish hatchery.
This hatchery sends nearly 250,000 fish per year to the waters throughout the state of West Virginia and is kept busy even in the winter months.
The dead of winter can be a tough time to be an outdoorsman, especially around here where there isn’t a waterfowl flyway, not enough ice for ice fishing, and typically not enough snow to snowmobile.
With that being said, there are still opportunities to get out and about, and taking advantage of our trout season is a great way to do so.
If you are not into trout fishing, there are still a few small game seasons open. This time of year can be great for that, especially if the weather is decent.
Although this time of year can be tough, we are almost through the worst of it. I already have turkeys on my brain and am planning my spring with vigor. With that being said, I will surely get out and participate in some of the winter activities we have here in the mountain state.
