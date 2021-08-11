Keith Lee.jpg

Trojans clean greens for upcoming campaign

SUNRISE SUMMIT - “It’s about pride in appearance,” said athletic director Trey Stewart in the midst of clipping hedges that adorn Rannells Field.

Trey copy.jpg

“It’s about ownership in the facility that you represent.”

Nearly 30 volunteers braved the rain on Sunday evening as coaches, players and concerned community members did their part in polishing the athletic facilities for the 2021-22 campaign.

“We are weed eating around shrubs, fences, outside of the bleachers, picking up trash, trimming and shaping hedges,” Stewart pointed out. 

Rule.jpg

“Just doing the small things that turn into big things when looking at the facility you want to portray.”

This is Stewart’s 6th year organizing and cleansing athletic venues prior to season kickoff. Stewart was joined by Trojan gridders, cross country runners and soccer players who helped make Rannells Field and the Paul Clovis Trail up to snuff. 

Dom copy.jpg

Members from the girls soccer team were in charge of picking up litter while kids on the boys soccer team handled weed whacking and leaf blowing. 

“I play on the soccer team so I think it’s my job to help clean up the field I play on,” explained Tren Crane.

Tren Crane.jpg

Teammate Kaelyn Knight agreed and chimed in, “It’s important to me that our facility looks clean.”

Cody Vandevander, a senior on the football team, shared a few laughs while picking up sticks with his fellow teammates.

Cody Van copy.jpg

“I want everyone to see the field and how it represents the county,” Vandevander said proudly.

“By doing this, it helps the team, and represents cleanliness. We are taking pride in our field.”

In addition to pruning bushes, nearly 20 Trojan football players spent time volunteering at the Peach Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

“I’m always up for anything in terms of helping the community,” said coach Aaron Rule.

“The community backs us, and we support them.” 

Trojan Volleyball at Peach fest.jpg
Trojans at peach fest.jpg

On Saturday, the men of Troy and Trojan volleyball players ran kid games at Peach Fest.

“I want to give a shout out to the kids and coaches for coming out and supporting the community at the Peach Festival and then cleaning up the field,” praised Stewart. 

“They don’t have to be out here in the rain at 5 p.m. on Sunday, but here they are.”

Alex Pritts.jpg
Zack Hill.jpg

Although the evening was a shining success, there was 1 living creature that wasn’t too thrilled with the summer-cleaning activities on the HHS campus. 

After a bee hive was relocated, a disgruntled wasp flew after freshman Alexa Carr who ran frantically across the field. 

“It’s raining and that wasp came after me, so I’m ready to leave,” chuckled Carr after the encounter. ο

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.