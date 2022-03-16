Trojans ready for tough road

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire has played 2 scrimmages so far and the Trojan bats have been loud. HHS managed to post double digits on the scoreboard in exhibitions against John Handley and Moorefield.
“I’ve always said that the bats are the last thing that comes, but we have been having good approaches at the plate,” said Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter.
Entering his 15th year at the helm, coach VanMeter knows how important the offseason is and the attention to detail in practice.
“We have been getting in some good swings at practice,” explained VanMeter. “We are seeing the ball well.”
Hitting is only 1 facet of the game, and the Trojans have shown they have the talent to put the ball in play. Defense is a work in progress, but VanMeter likes the improvement he has seen already.
“The 1st game we struggled a bit defensively, but I thought our 2nd scrimmage we looked a lot better and only had 1 error.”
Perhaps the most important aspect of the game is pitching. With the loss of starting pitcher Cohen Mowery due to an arm injury, the Trojans will have to rely on some fresh faces on the mound.
“Pitchers seemed to be more comfortable on the mound in the 2nd game,” said VanMeter.
“We are getting where we need to be, but still have a long ways to go.”
Don’t let the preseason success fool you; this team has a tough schedule ahead.
There are the usual suspects that dot the calendar; Keyser, Frankfort, Berkeley Springs and Petersburg.
Then there are the powerhouse teams from the Eastern Panhandle, most notably Jefferson, standing in the way of Hampshire.
First pitch of the regular season is at Keyser High School this evening at 4:30 p.m. When asked about his squad being prepared for the Golden Tornado, coach VanMeter commented, “We’ll be ready to go.” o
