Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is requesting bids for installing the insulation and for installing the drop ceiling in the main dining hall at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park, which is located at 121 Hampshire Park Lane on South Branch River Road, approximately three miles west of Romney, WV.
Bidders are requested to submit bids separating labor and materials cost. Bidders are required to submit a copy of their state business license and proof of liability insurance along with their bids. Call HCP&R Director Larry See at 304-545-9629 to obtain plans or to schedule an appointment to see the scope of work.
Bids are due no later than Thursday, October 15, at 1 p.m. The Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building. Mark Roomsburg from Roomsburg Homes, LLC, began framing the interior over this past weekend and is expected to complete the work this week. Dave Watts HVAC was chosen to do the HVAC work, which will begin after the framing is completed.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Baby Showers
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Virtual Gymnastics Classes
HCP&R is now offering a virtual gymnastics class. The class is held on Saturdays from 7:15 until 7:45 p.m. on Zoom. The registration fee is $34 per month, or $9 per session. The class is open to ages 3 and up. If we get more than 6 participants at the same time, we will add another time slot and separate into groups by age. If anyone wants a second class, we will be happy to add more days and times as well. Parents are welcome to watch and/or participate with their kids if they would like.
The goal of this class is to prepare children for gymnastics by teaching proper warmup and stretching techniques, as well as conditioning, flexibility, and drills. While we are limited without actual equipment, there are still some important and fun exercises we can do before the indoor spaces open back up that will help make progress in the gym easier by creating a strong foundation. The 30-minute online class will focus on strength and basics instead of actual skills and will include a 10-minute warmup/stretch followed by 20 minutes of conditioning/flexibility/drills. Although it won’t be quite as exciting as a full gymnastics class, it will help participants understand how the body positions work, and it will help us hit the ground running once we can start classes inside.
Please wear something soft and stretchy that won’t get in the way of your movement. Bare feet or socks are preferred. If you have something soft to sit on (yoga mat, mattress, or a cushion) for floor-based stretching and exercises, that’s a good idea to have as well.
Please contact Coach Paula Shaibani if you would like to enroll. Once you get in touch with her and register, you can pay via PayPal, Venmo or Zelle, or if you’d prefer to mail a check, that works too. She will then email you the Zoom link, and you will be ready to go. If you have any questions, feel free to email Coach Shaibani at Pshaibani@gmail.com, or you may call or text at 434- 229-8347.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our seventh annual Bicycle Fun Ride was held on Saturday, September 26. The ride covered the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road. The weather was perfect, and the scenery was absolutely beautiful. Special thanks go out to Ken Caldwell, who did most of the preparatory work for the ride. If you’ve never participated in one of our rides, you really should take the time to join us next fall. The friendship and the scenery combine to make this one of the best events we sponsor every year. o
