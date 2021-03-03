The Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year. All told, 25 different donors contributed a total of $4,550 this year.
Thanks go out to Buck and Debbie Tyree for their generous donation last week. We have received enough donations to purchase 4 new displays, 3 of which will be big displays to line the interior of the park. We also have adequate funds to make necessary repairs to any existing displays that need attention.
If you wanted to contribute but forgot to do it, we are still accepting donations. Contributions of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every donation helps make the Festival that much better in 2020. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the donation, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Walk To Be Fit Program
With all the cold weather, it’s hard to think about it now, but our Walk To Be Fit Program is scheduled to begin again on April 1, 2021. When we get closer to the start of the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta to register for the program. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 4, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building.
Mark Roomsburg from Roomsburg Homes, LLC, completed the framing, and Dave Watts finished the preliminary work on the HVAC system.
Thomas Lear from Mountaineer Insulation installed the insulation in the walls and the ceiling, and Dan Sweitzer from 3 D’s Drywall put up the drywall and finished it.
The interior painting is completed, and work on the interior trim and the drop ceilings in the main dining hall, the kitchen and the conference room will begin this week.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air-conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including 4-H camp, weddings, wedding receptions, baby showers, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions and picnics.
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.ο
