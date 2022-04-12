Repairs are finished and inspection has concluded allowing the home side bleachers at Rannells Field to be open starting this afternoon at Hampshire's track meet.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione gave the go-ahead on Tuesday afternoon ensuring all parts of the project have been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.