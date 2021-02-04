The following Covid modifications for Track & Field were announced by the SSAC
- Participants in any session of a track meet are limited to a total of 250 athletes.
- Everyone is to wear a face covering at all times except when performing vigorous activity.
- Social Distance should be maintained
- Teams should have assigned seating
- It is recommended that officials wear face coverings at all times
- No handshaking
- Batons should be cleaned after each relay
- Shot put and discus must be cleaned after each use. The retriever should wear gloves.
- No sharing of water bottles, towels, etc.
