SUNRISE SUMMIT – After spending a busy week on the beach in Myrtle, the baseball team had a restful week with only 1 game on the schedule.
Unfortunately for Hampshire, Martinsburg held the Trojans to just 2 hits as the Bulldogs came away with victory 6-0.
“Overall we didn’t play a bad game,” said coach Chad VanMeter.
“We competed and made a lot of plays defensively. We just did not hit the baseball in key situations.”
Alex Orndorff and Case Parsons were the only 2 Trojans to record a hit.
“Alex has been improving every game and is starting to hit the ball too,” said VanMeter.
Martinsburg scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 in the 4th, 1 in the 5th and 2 more in the 6th to account for their 6 runs.
Conner Wolford was on the mound for HHS, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing 6 hits, 2 earned runs and striking out 3 batters.
J.J. Charlton pitched in relief throwing 1.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.
Martinsburg totaled 9 hits on the evening led by Jordan Canby and Joe Paulson each with 2 hits. The Bulldogs played a clean game in the field committing 0 errors.
The lack of timely hitting was the biggest difference in the game according to coach VanMeter.
“We just did not hit the baseball in key situations,” stated VanMeter.
“We had 2 or 3 guys on base but we couldn’t get the big hit. We have got to make the most of our opportunities.”
The Trojans (7-14) are headed into their final week of the regular season and have 4 games on the schedule.
Yesterday, Tuesday, May 3, Hampshire hit the road to play against Musselman. Tonight the boys are back on Sunrise Summit with a game at 6 p.m. vs. Petersburg.
On Thursday, May 5, Hampshire has a road game against Moorefield starting at 7 p.m.
The final game of the regular season is at home game against Martinsburg on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
One positive headed down the stretch for Hampshire is the health of the team.
“I feel like just right now everyone is getting back to good health,” confirmed VanMeter.
“We had a lot of injuries early in the season but now we are all starting to get back to where we are starting to play the best baseball we have all year.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.