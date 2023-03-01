Easton Shanholtz

Easton Shanholtz averaged 16.7 points per game and 10.1 rebounds.   

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (13-9) have been idle since Saturday, Feb. 18, when they finalized their regular season with a convincing 63-34 win over Petersburg. The good news, the Trojans landed the No. 1 seed in class AAA, Region I, Section II. 

The bad news? By the time the sectional championship arrives on Friday, March 3, Hampshire will have been sitting idle for 13 days, the longest stretch without a game since the season started. 

