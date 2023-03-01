SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (13-9) have been idle since Saturday, Feb. 18, when they finalized their regular season with a convincing 63-34 win over Petersburg. The good news, the Trojans landed the No. 1 seed in class AAA, Region I, Section II.
The bad news? By the time the sectional championship arrives on Friday, March 3, Hampshire will have been sitting idle for 13 days, the longest stretch without a game since the season started.
Is Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire worried that rest might translate into rust?
“You never know how it will play out,” said Alkire.
“You get to the line by being the aggressor, and when we get there we need to hit our shots.”
Individually, the Trojans can count on senior Easton Shanholtz (16.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds) and junior Jenson Fields (14.6 ppg, 3.8 rebs) to fill the bucket, but for HHS to come out on top it will come down to several factors.
“Honestly it will come down to our defense and our guards playing defense, Dom Strawn, Dylan Streisel, Canyon Nichols and Jordan Gray,” said Alkire.
Keyser has a deep bench that featured 9 players scoring points in both games against HHS.
The Golden Tornado are led by Noah Broadwater, who is unselfish with the ball, but deadly in crunch time.
“We need to make sure that we stay in front of Noah Broadwater and not let him get to the line,” said Alkire.
In Keyser’s win over HHS, it was Broadwater who drilled both free throws at the end of the game to give KHS the 1-point victory.
Regional Preview
On Tuesday night, No. 3 Oak Glen (2-20) played against No. 2 Weir (13-9). If the Red Riders win, they will play No. 1 North Marion (12-9) on Friday night.
As far as the regional schedule is concerned, the winner of the Hampshire vs. KHS/BSHS game will host the loser of the North Marion vs. WHS/OGHS game on Wednesday, March 8.
The winner of the North Marion vs. WHS/OGHS game will host the loser of the Hampshire vs. KHS/BSHS game on Wednesday, March 8. o
“Obviously we hope it is rest instead of rust that shows up, but in the end it will come to pride and hunger.”
HHS vs Keyser preview
Last year Region I, Section II featured four teams and all four teams played sectional semifinal games. However, with the removal of Trinity, there are only three teams in the section and since HHS locked up the top seed, HHS received a bye in sectional semifinals.
On Tuesday night, No. 2 seeded Keyser (15-7) hosted No. 3 Berkeley Springs (9-13) in Tornado Alley. The Golden Tornado beat the Indians twice this season, 66-40 at home in January and 65-44 on the road in February.
As the saying goes, it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, however, it is likely Keyser will take care of business against Berkeley Springs setting up an epic battle for the sectional championship.
Last year the Golden Tornado ended Hampshire’s season prematurely as they upset HHS 58-35 at The Summit.
Has the loss from last year been a motivating factor with revenge on Hampshire’s mind?
“We’ve talked about it,” admitted Alkire.
“I put the score up in the locker room that said 58-35. But, it shouldn’t have to be said. If you have pride for who you play for, you want to do it for yourself. You can use it as a motivating factor, but you got to go out and do this for yourself.”
Hampshire and Keyser split the season series this year. In December the Golden Tornado edged HHS 54-53 at The Summit, but Hampshire responded with a road win in Mineral County 56-43. The last two visits from Keyser to Sunrise Summit, they have walked away with victory.
Is having homecourt advantage an added pressure for Alkire’s squad?
“We should be comfortable at our place,” said Alkire.
“It could be a mental thing that does add pressure. That could tie into some of our personality, but I would say no. Regardless, when it comes to this stage of the game, I would rather have homecourt advantage, but I would say homecourt advantage is out the door for this game.”
It goes without saying that teams morph as the season progresses and the Hampshire team that lost to Keyser in December is not the same Hampshire team that takes the court in March.
According to Alkire, the key to beating Keyser is, “stopping their transition and not let them drive and kick.”
Alkire added, “Early in the season we were inexperienced and we hurried and didn’t settle down in the half court and we allowed their shooters to be open on the wings.”
Another key factor for the Trojans will be the ability to get to the charity stripe.
In the loss against Keyser, Hampshire converted only 1 free throw on 5 attempts. In the victory of KHS, the Trojans took 20 foul shots and hit 12.
“Getting to the line is important in any game,” said Alkire.
