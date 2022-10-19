One of the best times of year to kill a big buck is quickly approaching as the pre-rut is beginning to ramp up.
In late October, bucks will begin to look for the 1st available estrus doe causing them to move a little more during the daylight.
This is a perfect time to catch one while still on a feeding pattern, but moving earlier, and farther to try and find a doe.
What makes this time so good is that there are very few does in estrus, meaning bucks don’t typically get locked down until the major wave of does comes into estrus in November. This creates a week — ten day-long opening where bucks are consistently on their feet earlier and moving faster than they did during the 1st two-thirds of October.
Feeding Areas
The end of October is a great time to catch bucks on their feet earlier than normal in a destination feeding area such as a crop field, hay field, or acorn flat.
This is because they are doing everything they can to check as many does as possible with hopes of finding one in estrus.
Even though many of the bucks are ready to breed, most of the does are not. This makes for a prime time to post up on a destination food source.
Scrapes
Most of the time, hunting scrape lines is a moot point, but for the last seven to ten days of October, it can be absolutely deadly. Since bucks are trying to find one of the few does in estrus in their area, they are checking each scrape in their core area with regularity, hoping to find one that has been hit by an estrus doe. This means setting up on a large community scrape, the giant ones that are along field edges or logging roads, can be deadly because every buck in the area will hit them at some point.
A great way to monitor this is by transitioning trail cameras from food sources to scrapes. Cellular cameras are great for this application.
Calling
It is finally time to dust the grunt tube out and start using it as calling to bucks at a distance is a great tactic this time of year. Since these bucks are looking for a doe, the sound of a buck chasing a doe will absolutely pique their interest.
I have honestly had more success calling to bucks at the end of October than I have during the peak of the rut simply because finding a doe is so competitive during the pre-rut.
With that being said, a person doesn’t necessarily want to crash a set of rattling horns together every ten minutes. Instead, use a grunt tube or an estrus bleat when seeing a buck that is slightly out of bow range. Oftentimes, it will make the buck curious enough to investigate.
The best time to be in a tree is quickly approaching and it is important to spend as much time out there as possible. Switching from hunting individual buck beds, and focusing more on hunting the herd of deer makes for quite a bit more excitement. Spending time around food sources, scrape lines, and using calls can absolutely be the difference this time of year, as the bucks will be spending more time on their feet. If you still have a buck tag in your pocket, this is a great time to capitalize. o
