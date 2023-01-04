SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan cagers remained busy during the break playing 3 games last week, winning 2 and losing 1.
HHS 67 Grafton 50
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan cagers remained busy during the break playing 3 games last week, winning 2 and losing 1.
HHS 67 Grafton 50
Jenson Fields and Easton Shanholtz accounted for 63% of the scoring offense combining for 42 points.
Fields finished with 23 points while his teammate Shanholtz tallied 9 2-point field goals to finish with 19.
Mason Hott found his scoring touch from beyond the arc dropping in a trio of 3-pointers for 9 points.
Senior Dom Strawn scored 7 points while Jordan Gray and Dylan Streisel wound up with 4 each. Hunter Wilfong chipped in a free throw.
HHS 46 Brooke 38
The Trojans won their opening game of the Holiday Tournament knocking off host Brooke thanks to a strong defensive effort in the 2nd half.
HHS outscored the Bruins 21-14 in the 3rd and 4th quarters to capture the win. Fields led HHS with 15 points while Shanholtz scored 10.
Armstrong (Pa.) 50 HHS 44
Fields and Shanholtz scored 32 of Hampshire’s 44 points but it wasn’t enough as the River Hawks beat HHS 50-44 to win the Holiday Tournament title. Shanholtz and Fields both finished with 16 points. Jordan Gray tallied 6 points while Dom Strawn and Mason Hott both chipped in 3 points apiece.
HHS Boys Basketball
Record: 4-4
Last week
Beat Grafton 67-50
Beat Brooke 46-38
Lost to Armstrong (Pa.) 50-44
On deck
Wed. Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Musselman
Sat. Jan. 7, 5:30 p.m. at Elkins
Tue. Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Martinsburg
o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.