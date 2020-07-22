Per the Governor’s order, 1 of the guidelines for our parks has changed. Groups are now limited to 25 people at outdoor gatherings, so those using our parks and/or renting our pavilions will need to stick to that directive until further notice. The remainder of the guidelines for using our parks is as follows:
The parks opened for public use on Wed., July 1.
If you don’t feel well or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home.
Use social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others while at the park.
Wash your hands often, using soap and water. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Use cloth face coverings as feasible.
Wipe down areas used with cleaning wipes on a regular basis.
There will be different stipulations for each of our 6 parks. The following are the guidelines.
Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park: Reservations will be available beginning July 1, but there will be some modifications to the procedure. Pavilion E, which is the biggest pavilion, can be rented as normal with a limit of 25 persons in the group.
We will combine pavilions A and B into 1 rental, with gatherings not to exceed 25 people. We will also combine pavilions C and D into 1 rental, with occupants not to exceed 25 people. If you have questions about new or existing rentals, contact the HCP&R Office at 304-822-7300.
Hampshire Park: The park opened to the public on July 1, but there will be no pavilion rentals. Because of the construction on the new Conference Center, there will be no water or restroom facilities, so those using the park should bring hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes with them. Pavilions may be used on a first-come, first-served basis, with gatherings not to exceed 25 people.
Camp Walker: This park will be open for reservations as usual beginning July 1 with gatherings not to exceed 25 people. Water and restrooms will be available. The disc golf course is open to the public anytime the park is not rented. For questions about rentals, contact HCP&R at 304-822-7300.
Green Spring Park: The park will be open for rentals, but only 1 of the 2 pavilions may be rented at a time. Water and restrooms will be available. Gatherings are not to exceed 25 people.
Slanesville Park and Capon Bridge Town Park: These 2 parks will be open to the public starting July 1. Neither park has pavilions or restroom facilities.
Old Capon Bridge Middle School: Due to strict regulations on indoor gatherings, we will not be able to rent the OCBMS facility at this time. When those restrictions are relaxed, we will make OCBMS available as soon as possible.
If you have questions regarding our parks, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Gary Crane Cup Golf
The 3rd qualifier for the Gary Crane Cup will be held on Thurs., Aug. 13, at the Raven Golf Course at Snowshoe Mountain. Note that this outing is on Thurs., not Tues. as they are normally held, because the Raven Course is only open Thurs.-Sun. this summer. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be $30, and we have tee times reserved starting at 11 a.m.
We shortened the program to 4 qualifiers this year. If you’re interested in joining the group, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 2 of the 4 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in Oct. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The 4th and final qualifier will be held on Tues., Sept. 1, at Canaan. Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the state’s best golf courses.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
At last week’s HCP&R Board meeting, bids were awarded for the plumbing and electrical work at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. D&D Plumbing was the low bidder for the plumbing work, and L&T Electric was selected to do the electrical work. Work in both those areas will begin in the near future.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including: 4-H camp, weddings, wedding receptions, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions, holiday celebrations and picnics.
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
