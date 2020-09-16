Every year I hear stories about big velvet bucks that people are seeing in fields during the latter part of August.
These hunters typically park themselves and their trail cameras in the areas that they were getting sightings of the deer nearly every day.
But like clockwork, as the velvet begins to strip, the bucks begin to shift, leaving most people scratching their heads. During the middle part of September, you can bet that the majority of bucks will end up a quarter to a half-mile from the locations that they were being seen in the summer (even farther in the mountains).
Although disappointing, there are certain things you can do to counter the dreaded “shift.”
It is believed that bucks begin to shift this time of year, as their taste buds and testosterone levels change.
Throughout the summer, bucks spend their time in large bachelor groups, but as we get closer to breeding season, bucks no longer enjoy the company of each other.
The dominant deer will move into the most prominent areas for does and food, leaving the young bucks to fend for themselves, which is why you see young bucks moving more.
As we get into the middle of September, acorns begin to litter the ground, causing deer to vacate the fields and stay in the timber where their favorite food is plentiful.
On years where the woods are loaded with acorns, it can be very difficult to get a nice buck early in the season, simply because they don’t have to move very far from their beds in order to eat.
On the other hand, years like 2020 can be very good for killing a nice buck over an oak tree because this year the acorns are very spotty.
If you can find a white oak dropping acorns close to bedding cover this year, you’ll certainly be in the money.
The key to killing a buck that has “shifted” is finding him in his fall home range. I rely heavily on my winter and spring scouting to do this. During the winter and spring, I spend a lot of time looking for primary buck bedding areas.
If I find 1 of these areas, I will glass the closest fields heavily during the summer and if I find a big buck, I will anticipate him moving to that primary bedding once the “shift” happens. To confirm this, I typically place 3 to 4 trail cameras within a few hundred yards of that primary bedding area. If I get him on camera, I will hunt him around that bed.
If not, I move to the next best bedding and hope to pick him up there. This strategy has definitely been a learning curve over the years, but I am finally starting to get it nailed down and have been having quite a bit of success locating bucks this time of year.
Some bucks will vacate the area entirely and move into a completely new area. I’ve had deer that have lived on a small tract of ground all summer and end up 4 miles down the road in October. In situations like that, the best thing you can do is cut ties with that particular deer and focus on another. There have been a few cases in which a deer will move a long way, then swing back through during the rut. I certainly would not plan for this, but it is a little silver lining that you can keep in the back of your head.
Remember, as bucks move out, others will move in. On a property that I hunt in Pennsylvania, the “shift” sends nearly all of the bucks away that were there in the summer and new bucks move in to take their place. I actually stopped running trail cameras on this place in August simply because the bucks never stick around until hunting season. But, as I mentioned before, new bucks always move in, which is something to keep in mind if you hunt in an area such as this.
Now is the time to get out and find the bucks that have “shifted” their home ranges. We only have a week and a half until the opener, so the clock is ticking. Make sure you are checking your list twice when it comes to preparations and be sure that you’re shooting your bow regularly.
Finding a buck in a consistent location in these last few weeks is vital if you are hoping to kill 1 on opening day. o
