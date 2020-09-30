SUNRISE SUMMIT – The preseason predictions have not yet come to fruition for the Trojan spikers as the team dropped another game last week, losing 3 straight sets to Spring Mills. The Cardinals won 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19.
“I can’t put my finger on it,” said Coach Megan Fuller.
Statistically Renee Killough was once again a force with 12 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs and 3 blocks to lead the Trojans.
Lainee Selan finished with 6 service points, 1 ace and 15 assists.
Emi Smith tallied 4 service points, 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs and 1 block
Ellen Keaton had 3 kills and 2 blocks.
Callie Simmons had a nice statistical game with 6 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills and 1 dig.
The loss gives HHS a 3-5 overall record on the season.
After 8 matches so far this season, only 1 has been in the friendly confines of Sunrise Summit.
Hampshire had a tri-match on Tuesday night that will hopefully steer them in the opposite direction and build up some confidence heading into the later portions of the fall semester. o
