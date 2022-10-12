ACCIDENT, Md. – Only 3 days removed from running in the typhoon at the Paul Clovis Invitational, the Trojan harriers were back on the trail, but this time it was for the All-area championship hosted by Northern Garrett.
The Hampshire girls were missing 2 key contributors, but their absence didn’t derail the team spirit.
“We were down 2 runners and those that ran stepped up beautifully to lead the team to a strong 3rd place finish,” said coach Bill Lipps.
The hometown Huskies led the pack of girl’s teams to an overall finish of 1st place (37 points) while the Falcons of Frankfort flew to 2nd place (53 points).
The Hampshire harriers weren’t far behind as they scored 85 points to comfortably finish in 3rd place ahead of Mountain Ridge and Allegany.
Bailey Nichols finished 6th, Peyton Asbury 14th, Elowyn Boward 24th, Ambrielle Odom 25th, Abby Hall 26th and Piper Dawson 44th.
On the boys side of the event, Hampshire had only 4 runners participate which automatically disqualified them from registering a team score. Frankfort took 1st place in dominating fashion with 15 points while Northern Garrett grabbed 2nd (62 points) and Allegany finished 3rd (76 points).
“It was unfortunate we did not have a full men’s team,” said Lipps
“But overall the 4 boys we had ran strong.”
HHS ran in the PVC meet yesterday and results will be in next weeks Hampshire Review. o
6. Bailey Nichols – 21:45
14. Peyton Asbury – 23:19
24. Elowyn Boward – 24:32
25. Ambrielle Odom – 24:33
14. Mason Cardamone – 19:26
39. Josiah Lester – 21:57
*Hampshire (Incomplete - Not enough runners to score)
