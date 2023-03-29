Little League Opening Day
Hampshire County Little League opening day ceremonies are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8, starting around 10 a.m.
This year’s opening day festivities will take place in Capon Bridge.
Trojans in college
At the Bethany Invitational on Saturday, Mikhi Anderson helped West Liberty finish first place with 139.5 points. Anderson was a double-winner for WLU, taking the 110 hurdles (15.31) and high jump (6-04.75).
MS Track & Field
WILDWOOD quad at Jefferson HS
Thursday, March 23
Girls team results
1. Wildwood 108
2. Capon Bridge 71
3. Romney 37
4. Warm Springs 36
Boys team results
1. Wildwood 140
2. Capon Bridge 63
3. Romney 34
4. Warm Springs
MS Baseball
Hampshire Middle (3-1)
Hampshire: 11
Southern: 3
Hampshire: 3
Southern: 4
In game one, Mason Wolford picked up the win on the mound, allowing 1 hit and striking out 4. Landin Ludwick pitched three innings in relief, giving up 1 hit with 4 strikeouts. Mason Slade, Trey Jenkins and Mason Wolford each had 2 hits.
In game two, Hampshire led 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, when Will Dixon doubled scoring 2 runs. Mason Slade tossed five and a third innings, allowing 6 hits while striking out 10. Ayden Crabtree went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Hampshire. Peyton Berkel and Mason Wolford both had 2 hits.
