Hampshire seniors say goodbye with a win
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a fitting way for the 3 Trojan seniors to end their last game at Hampshire High.
In the game deciding point, the ball went from senior Hanna Lee, to senior Keke Heatwole, to senior Peyton Duncan to score the 25th point of the 4th set.
“It wasn’t planned that way I assure you,” said Trojan coach Megan Fuller with a chuckle.
“It was an opportunity and when you get those opportunities you are thankful for them and take them.”
Although the play wasn’t planned, the senior trio did reflect on their final game at HHS, a 3-1 win over Keyser.
“It was a great moment I won’t forget,” said Heatwole about the game winning point.
Trojan libero Hanna Lee said, “It felt amazing winning our final home game here.”
Peyton Duncan was emotional when talking about her final contest in Hampshire’s gym.
“It’s going to be sad to walk away and never play on this
court again,” said Duncan.
“It’s been a great senior season overall and I’ve made a bond with the girls on this team.”
Hampshire’s victory over Keyser wasn’t easy as the Golden Tornado won the 1st set 25-20,
HHS bounced back to win the 2nd set 25-17 and the 3rd set 25-15.
“I thought we played well and communicated well,” said Fuller.
“Our hitters did a nice job of moving things around and giving some variety to their shots. Which is something we have really been harping on.”
Statistically for Hampshire, Peyton Duncan had 7 points with 3 digs 3 kills 1 ace.
Hanna Lee had 11 points 3 aces 3 digs and 1 kill.
Carlina Sardo led HHS with 34 assists.
Jocelyn Hartman had 7 points and 1 dig while Eliza VanMeter had 7 points.
Sarah Pownell had a monster game at the net finishing with 14 kills.
Olivia Baxter tallied 12 points and 2 kills and Addy Brill had 13 points with 2 digs.
Kora McBride completed 8 kills and 1 dig. Dakota Strawderman scored 4 service points.
Frankfort 3 HHS 0
The Falcons won 3 straight sets on Thursday (25-21, 25-14, 25-21) in a 3-0 defeat of HHS in Short Gap. The Trojans and Falcons split the season series as each claimed victory on their home court.
Next
Hampshire (12-14-1) started sectional play last night at Washington. If the Trojans lost, the season comes to a close. If Hampshire won, they will be traveling to Jefferson on Thursday with a start time of 6 p.m. in Shenandoah Junction.
