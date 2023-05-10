10 years ago – 2013
Trojans tame Elkins in sectional, host Buck-Up Monday
“This group has pretty much been in every situation you could possibly find yourself in,” said HHS baseball coach Chad VanMeter, adding, “I have no doubt that they will continue to find a way to respond.”
Those words sure did ring true last week.
After giving away the first game of the best-of-three sectional playoff series with Elkins, Hampshire swept a doubleheader last Thursday to advance to the regional semifinal where they will host Buckhannon-Upshur.
The first game, played last Wednesday in Elkins, saw the Trojans, “hit the ball really hard but right at them,” according to VanMeter. o
