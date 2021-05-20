Drew Keckley landed a spot on the class AAA All-State 2nd team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. “Smooth” Drew averaged 10.7 points-per-game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals. Hampshire’s do-it-all senior prioritized team over everything else. Keckley etched his name in Hampshire history with his clutch crunch-time 25-point performance against No. 1 Robert C. Byrd in the Civic Center. Keckley led by example on and off the court, prioritizing friendships and relationships which built chemistry and winning basketball. Keckley’s relentless work ethic during the off-season paid dividends, as he improved his game significantly each year. Drew is a humble and authentic student-athlete with a classy demeanor no matter the situation. Last year Keckley took home All-State Honorable Mention honors.
CLASS AAA ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Player School Ht. Cl.
Braden Chapman Shady Spring 6-1 Soph.
Cole Chapman Shady Spring 6-0 Soph.
Devin Hatfield Herbert Hoover 6-1 Jr.
Jaelin Johnson Fairmont Senior 6-4 Sr.
Bryson Lucas (Capt) Robert C. Byrd 6-5 Sr.
J.C. Maxwell Wheeling Central 6-3 Sr.
Ryan Reasbeck Wheeling Central 6-3 Jr.
Jaidyn West Notre Dame 5-11 Jr.
Second team
Hunter Bush Point Plesant 6-2 Sr.
Zycheus Dobbs Fairmont Senior 6-3 Fr.
Todd Duncan (Capt) Shady Spring 6-1 Sr.
Jarron Glick Logan 6-0 Jr.
Drew Keckley Hampshire 6-2 Sr.
Gavin Kennedy Robert C. Byrd 6-0 Sr.
Ryan Maier Grafton 5-9 Jr
Kolton Painter Nitro 6-1 Jr.
Honorable mention
Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberrty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro;Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan
